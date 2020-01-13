Mainetti Group Bolsters Design, Branding, Technology Solutions In The US Market Through Acquisition Of The Star Group

Creative Capabilities Compliment, Expand RECA Subsidiary Offerings

KEASBEY, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti Group, a global manufacturer of retail products and solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired The Star Group, a creative branding and packaging solutions provider located in Lodi, New Jersey.

The Star Group delivers design, manufacturing and distribution solutions to leading apparel retailers and brands, through a broad offering of labels, tags, specialty trim and other highly personalized products. The Star Group has also capitalized on the explosive growth of e-commerce by partnering with online retailers to brand their shipping packages.

Mainetti will be integrating The Star Group with its wholly owned subsidiary RECA Group, which also offers labels, hangtags and packaging for many of the world's best-known luxury fashion brands. The new unit will operate as Star-Reca, A Mainetti Company.

"The addition of The Star Group's professional talent and extensive portfolio of branding solutions deepens Mainetti's ability to serve global retail brands with the most creative and unique products for their needs," said Paul Withers, Group Global Head of Packaging at Mainetti. "We understand the competitive demands of the retail and apparel industry, and we are confident we can help today's brands effectively engage with their customers in a way no other company can."

Similar to Mainetti, The Star Group is committed to sustainability, offering environmentally-friendly labeling and packaging products, as well as organic and recycled alternatives to traditional packaging.

"We are proud to become part of the Mainetti family, a company that's been a true pioneer and global leader in the retail industry," said Michael Friedman, President and CEO, The Star Group. "Mainetti is highly respected for its commitment to excellence and superior customer service. Together with RECA, we will be able to bring premium products and solutions to the market, giving our customers unrivalled choice and support. We look forward to our collective growth and success in the years to come."

About Mainetti

Mainetti Group is the worldwide leader in innovative, sustainable, full-service solutions for the retail industry. Mainetti is known for its superior quality, customer service and global footprint. Sixty years ago, Mainetti pioneered plastic hanger recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry. The company also operates extensive reuse programs, redistributing hangers for reintroduction into the supply chain through its global network of companies. More recently Mainetti has developed a global packaging, labels and RFID ticketing business which is growing rapidly. Mainetti is a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands and supplies all sectors of the market. Mainetti is privately owned and operates in more than 52 locations around the world. Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.

About The Star Group

The Star Group is a leading global provider of creative branding and packaging solutions for apparel retailers and brands. Star delivers a personalized experience to meet the design, manufacturing and distribution needs of its partners. The Star Group is agile, flexible and responsive, providing exceptional service and consistent solutions to transform brands.

Star offers a range of products that enable designers to create impactful branding and trims. Products include apparel labels, transfers, patches and specialty trim, as well as tags, tickets, stickers and packaging for retail and e-commerce.

With a creative team comprised of design talent from some of the fashion industry's top brands, The Star Group provides branding expertise and sustainable solutions to enhance products.

Please visit www.thestargrp.com for more information.

