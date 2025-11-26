mAIbe and LenioBio announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies

LenioBio

26 Nov, 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mAIbe and LenioBio are pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies.

By combining mAIbe's AI-driven platform for antibody design and optimization with LenioBio's cell-free expression technology, this partnership brings together two complementary strengths to significantly enhance the design–build–test cycle.

LenioBio's ultrafast, scalable expression system enables rapid production of complex antibodies, providing high-quality experimental data that feeds directly into mAIbe's AI models.

Through this integrated approach, the two teams will jointly:

  • accelerate functional testing of AI-generated antibody candidates
  • increase the efficiency and throughput of early validation
  • enable faster iteration between computational predictions and experimental results

Together, mAIbe and LenioBio set a new standard for speed, flexibility, and data-driven innovation in therapeutic antibody discovery by closing the lab-in-loop gap.

About LenioBio

LenioBio GmbH is a biotechnology company pioneering cell-free protein expression with its ALiCE® platform, enabling rapid discovery, development, and scalable production of proteins beyond the limits of living cells. Founded in Germany in 2016, LenioBio is headquartered in Düsseldorf with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Aachen. Learn more at www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

About mAIbe

mAIbe is a biotechnology company focused on AI-guided monoclonal antibody design. Its platform combines physics-informed generative AI and synthetic biology to develop precise, cost-effective antibodies targeting viral and bacterial pathogens. Based in Rome, Italy, mAIbe operates at the convergence of artificial intelligence and life sciences to accelerate the development of accessible, next-generation immunotherapies. Learn more at: www.maibe.eu

Media Contact

Akanksha Ranjit
Marketing & Communications
LenioBio GmbH
a.ranjit@leniobio.com 

