MAIAR, Ursa Space Partner to Accelerate Geospatial Analytics for UK Ministry of Defence

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems Inc., a leader in satellite insights, has partnered with MAIAR, a UK small business specializing in the Defence Intelligence arena, to enhance geospatial and open source analytics for NATO, with specific focus on benefitting operational users in the United Kingdom.

This collaboration leverages MAIAR's deep understanding of mission intricacies and Ursa's cutting-edge analytics platform, promising a swift and impactful approach to geospatial analytics. Together, the two companies are poised to expedite delivery times and increase the magnitude of results, ensuring enhanced value for both UK and NATO customers.

Ursa Space leverages the world's most comprehensive and progressive virtual constellation from multiple commercial sources and advanced data fusion capabilities. Ursa Space's platform orchestrates satellite imagery and analytic services at scale, to rapidly deliver insights to customers when needed.

MAIAR offer experience and expertise in delivering operational capabilities to UK Defence customers. MAIAR's insight into UK Defence provide the opportunity for in-depth understanding of end-user requirements and how the Ursa platform can be best used to serve these.

MAIAR pulls the understanding of the Ursa analytics and UK Defence's needs (and constraints) together to create bespoke analytical solutions tailored to the specific needs of the end-users' requirements, with direct support available to customers.

Both Ursa Space and MAIAR respectively specialize in defense and international contracts, achieving delivery and change in complicated and classified environments. The two companies independently operate as Intelligence as a Service (IaaS) providers in sensitive environments, and share mission values of developing broader all-source offerings in the unclassified arena.

"Our partnership with MAIAR is borne directly from the need for expedited processing and response times," said George Flick, Vice President of US Government at Ursa Space. "MAIAR is a subject matter expert in defense intelligence, and has close relationships with key stakeholders in the MOD arena. Our contribution – orchestrating collections, building analytics, and integrating commercial data – allows partners like MAIAR to respond faster to their customers' questions."

"The insights provided by Ursa, combined with MAIAR's subject matter expertise of UK and NATO customer needs, deliver an important opportunity to automate the analysts' workload," said Tony Reeves, Managing Director at MAIAR. "We're maximising analysts' output and allowing them the time and satisfaction of getting after complex, intelligence problems that they uniquely have the training, experience and access to investigate."

