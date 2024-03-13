MahiMarkets to expand business with new Dubai office

The announcement comes amidst an exciting flurry of new products and partnerships for the UK/New Zealand-based financial technology provider.

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial technology provider MahiMarkets has announced its expansion with a new office in Dubai. With existing sites in Christchurch, New Zealand, and London, United Kingdom, this latest location aims to cover the Middle East, Asia and Africa, providing closer support to clients and offering a range of languages to better assist their needs.

The news comes soon after MahiMarkets announced several new products and enhancements, most recently MFXTradeHaven, a pioneering solution to help growing brokers protect and enhance their businesses by optimising their B-book experience and enjoying the benefits of cost-effective bridging technology and efficient dark pool hedging without breaking the bank.

Co-founder and Co-CEO Susan Cooney warmly welcomes the new office, saying, "We are proud to welcome Omar Al-Ali to the team who will be heading up sales for the region. This is a big step forward for MahiMarkets as our client base and team continue to grow. Having offices already in New Zealand and the UK and a team in Dubai ensures we're better able to assist with client needs in their language(s) and have an even better rapport with every one of our product users. 2023 was a fantastic year for us, and 2024 will be even busier as we continue to turn broker's goals into tangible results.

About MahiMarkets

Established in 2010, MahiMarkets combines extensive trading knowledge and robust engineering to provide technology solutions for a range of market participants across asset classes. Clients are able to implement and utilise sophisticated signal-driven software to craft their own rates, protect their business from arbitrage and manage risk effectively, driving PnL and lowering costs.

For more information regarding MahiMarkets, please visit www.mahimarkets.com.

For media information, please contact:

MahiMarkets

E: info@mahimarkets.com

T: +44 (0)203 397 1825

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047423/MahiMarkets_Logo.jpg