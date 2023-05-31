MahiMarkets announces new whitelabel Options product, MFX Radar

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MahiMarkets, a leading e-trading technology provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new white label Options product, MFX Radar. This latest offering enables brokers to access a fully functional Options business, complete with bespoke expiries and strikes depending on individual requirements.

With MFX Radar, clients can now offer options on a range of popular assets such as FX, crypto, gold, and S&P500 in a simple and engaging way. The platform features a user-friendly interface, personalised with your brand colours and logo.

In addition, MFX Radar includes a comprehensive booking and life-cycling system, enabling brokers to manage trades, orders, and portfolios with ease. The risk visualisation feature allows you to view client and hedging trades/orders, portfolio position (hedging, client and net), and view portfolio risk metrics, all in one place.

David Cooney, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MahiMarkets, has over 30 years of experience in Options, having worked for financial institutions such as Chase, Credit Suisse, Dresdner and Barclays. He commented, "We are thrilled to be launching our new white label Options product, MFX Radar. We believe it will revolutionise the industry, providing brokers with a comprehensive platform to manage their Options business while delivering a simple and engaging experience for their clients."

MFX Radar is the latest addition to MahiMarkets' expanding product suite, which includes advanced pricing technology, data and analytics solutions, and risk management tools. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MahiMarkets is committed to delivering world-class products and services to its clients.

About MahiMarkets

Established in 2010, MahiMarkets combines extensive trading knowledge and robust engineering to provide technology solutions for a range of market participants across asset classes. MahiMarkets' empowers clients by enabling them to form their own pricing, protect their business and lower their risk resulting in substantial and transformative savings.

For more information regarding MahiMarkets, please visit www.mahimarkets.com.

