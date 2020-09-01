Magnetic Sensor Market worth $6.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Magnetic Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive (AMR, GMR, TMR), SQUID, Fluxgate), Range (<1microgauss, 1microgauss-10gauss, and >10gauss), Application, End-user Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Magnetic Sensor Size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025. Intensifying focus of manufacturers towards producing 3D magnetic sensors and unceasing growth of consumer electronics industry are among the factors driving the growth of the magnetic sensor market.

Magnetoresistive sensors segment to projected to register highest CAGR between 2020 to 2025

The magnetoresistive sensors have a wide operating range and possess features and functionalities such as inherently low hysteresis, low power consumption, and high linearity for improved measurement accuracy as compared with Hall effect sensors. Also, the cost of magnetoresistive sensors is decreasing gradually, which will boost the market for these sensors in various applications during the forecast period. Thus, the magnetoresistive sensors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By range, >10 gauss segment is projected to register highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

The >10 gauss segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025 than the 1 microgauss–10 gauss and <1 microgauss segment. The growth of the >10 gauss segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for driverless cars and green vehicles.

By application, speed sensing applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The speed sensing applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for highly accurate, small size, simple design, reliable, and pocket-friendly magnetic speed sensors in the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, speed sensors are found in anti-lock braking system (ABS), engine camshafts/crankshafts, speedometers, and automatic transmissions.

By region, APAC magnetic sensor market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout forecast period

In 2019, APAC held the largest share of the magnetic sensor market. The market in the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the magnetic sensor market in APAC can be attributed to the growing population in countries of APAC. The region houses some of the world's highly populated countries, including Chain and India. These countries are witnessing large sales of smartphones and tablets. This, in turn, drives the growth of the magnetic sensor market in APAC.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Melexis (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria) are some of the key players in the magnetic sensor market.

