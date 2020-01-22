Magnesium Phosphate Market Expected to Garner $ 1720.4 Million by 2026

PUNE, India, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study, Magnesium Phosphate Market by Research Dive, the global magnesium phosphate market is projected to generate a revenue of over $1,720.4 Million by the end of 2026, growing at 4.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2026, increasing from $1,228.4 million in 2018.

Magnesium Phosphate Market Drivers:

Increasing product consumption from various applications, like fertilizers, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, and the rising emphasis on human consumption are some market drivers. Magnesium is a critical resource for plants as it helps to improve the process of photosynthesis, owing to this magnesium phosphate product is frequently used in fertilizer manufacturing. Rising requirements for fertilizers from both developing and developed countries will boost the demand of the product, thereby increasing the growth of the global market for magnesium phosphate. Rising emphasis of various government bodies on a healthy lifestyle and food safety is building consciousness among the population about the advantages of magnesium phosphate consumption, and this shall enhance the market growth. Growing demand for fertilizers globally is creating a vital scope for the growth of the global magnesium phosphate industry.

Fluctuations in the raw material availability for the manufacture of magnesium phosphate acts as a significant restraint for the growth of the global market. Uneven geographical distribution of phosphate salts will also affect the production rate of magnesium phosphate can obstruct the growth of the market.

Increasing government emphasis on treating the wastewater generated from various manufacturing companies will provide noteworthy growth opportunities for the magnesium phosphate market. Effluents generated from most of the manufacturing companies can be treated by magnesium phosphates, and this shall further provide market growth opportunities during the anticipated period.

The di-magnesium phosphate market recorded its domination in 2018, and projected to increase the growth rate of 4.6%, and expected to reach $876.0 million by 2026, owing to the rise in product usage in the food & beverage industry as food additive. Mono-magnesium phosphate is projected to increase the growth rate of 4.1% and it will reach $577.4 million by the end of 2026. The global magnesium phosphate market for fertilizers end-use is anticipated to have significant growth over the projected period, due to the increasing requirement for the maintenance of magnesium phosphate in the soil during plantations.

The global magnesium phosphate market size for food & beverage will surpass $456.6 million over forecast period, and growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for food additives for bakery applications is generating a significant scope for market growth. The global magnesium phosphate market share for fertilizers end-use is anticipated to have significant growth over the projected period, and expected to reach $294.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

North America Magnesium Phosphate Market 2026:

North America market is anticipated to reach $234.6 million by the end of 2026, due to the rise in product usage for biomedical applications. Asia-Pacific magnesium phosphate market size was $519.1 million in 2018 and is predicted to continue its authority over the forecast period. There is a presence of countries, such as China and India which are majorly dependent on agriculture.

Top Market players in Magnesium Phosphate Industry:

1. Anmol Chemicals Group

2. Jost Chemicals

3. Hap Seng

4. American Elements

5. Innophos Holdings

6. Hindustan Phosphate

7. The Mosaic Company

8. Celtic Chemicals

9. Nikunj Chemicals

10. Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Some of the recent developments in magnesium phosphate market include different strategies like research & development (R&D) investments, supply deals, and merger & acquisitions, the manufacturers are expecting to develop their market share.

