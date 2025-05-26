Magic Moments in Essen - BRANDmate combines brand power with discovery

Real-life brands: Warner Bros., RTL, Mattel & Co. will all be there

Full programme: Speakers' Stage, walking acts and more surprises

Additionally on Day 2: Retail Day with Licensing International Germany

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 and 26 June, BRANDmate will be turning the Grand Hall of the Zollverein Coal Mine in Essen into a hotspot for licensing professionals, brand builders and creative minds from a broad range of business sectors. Also present will be big names, exciting new exhibitors and a highly varied concept for the event, focusing on discussion, expertise and discovery. One highlight of the two-day BRANDmate programme is Retail Day, which takes place on the Thursday in collaboration with global industry association Licensing International Germany.

Big names provide impetus

Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the prominent participants at the event – and is planning a very special display right at the entrance to BRANDmate. The plan is still top secret but one thing is clear: it will be a real eyecatcher. RTL Consumer Products is similarly promising major staged events: visitors can expect not only a reality TV lounge co-designed by El Cartel Media and a taco food truck from Chefkoch, but also a life-size unicorn from the 'Unicorn Academy' and an exclusive photo-opportunity with Gala and Brigitte. With further big industry players including Hasbro Deutschland, Mattel, Paramount, The Pokémon Company, The Smiley Company, SevenOne Ad. Factory, Studio 100, Story House Egmont, Universal, Wildbrain CPLG, WDR mediagroup and ZDF Studios, BRANDmate will be defined again this year by brand power and a multitude of ideas.

Newcomers with a profile

In addition, the event will be enriched by the presence of some highly regarded newcomers. CNC Cosmetics is a breath of fresh air in the field of cosmetics, underlining the increasing relevance of licensed products in the beauty sector. The established French business La Plume Dorée, by contrast, has a focus on travel bags, stationery and accessories. Another first-timer is the agency Crexpro, which produces powerfully branded scenarios using impressive cosplayers. Its characters from animé, gaming and pop culture are magnets for the public at events across Europe – and also form part of the BRANDmate parade. This will comprise some 20 walking acts provided in collaboration with Vontz, and they will attract maximum attention for the event and bring to life the discovery areas. There's a return for Markenkuppler, too, whose popular short 'BLINDmate' sessions will once more bring exciting personalities from the sector together. Yet another highlight is comic artist Ralph Ruthe's 'signing hour' at the stand of Kiddinx Media (14:00 on 25 June). BRANDmate MD Christian Ulrich comments: "Our event offers the perfect framework for creative discussions and surprising collaborations. Where a real product or project arises out of an idea, we already look forward to the arrival of a new BRANDbaby."

Speakers' Stage focuses on retail

The two-day BRANDmate programme also promises strategic vision, with clear topics, exciting stimuli and practical insights from licensing, brand management, media, retail and culture. The presentations are arranged into three themes according to their content. 'BRANDS for Future' tackles the question of how established brands can remain fit for the future – with a focus on AI, innovative power and strategy. 'BRANDS for Mates' explores fandoms, kidults and cultural marketing and asks how genuine relationships are established between brands and communities. Thursday's highlight is 'BRANDS for Retail'. Retail Day, taking place in parallel to the event in cooperation with Licensing International Germany and BRANDmate, examines successful collaboration between retail and brands. Exclusive studies and best-practice guidelines offer retailers concrete approaches for both physical and digital commerce. Tickets are valid for both days of the event.

To ensure plenty of space for discussions alongside the dissemination of expertise, BRANDmate offers inspiring lounges and networking areas – ideal spaces for spontaneous conversations, new contacts and creative ideas. Refreshments are provided by Freikopf, among others: the operators of the large bar in the Grand Hall will be making non-alcoholic drinks available in a relaxed atmosphere throughout the day. "Our aim is to make brands not just visible but tangible. The combination of business, contact and discovery is what makes BRANDmate so special," concludes Christian Ulrich.

BRANDmate

BRANDmate is a B2B networking event in the field of brand collaborations, partnerships and licensing, which aims to bring together companies, brands and potential collaborative partners from different sectors. BRANDmate will take place on 25 and 26 June 2025 at the Grand Hall at the disused coal mine Zeche Zollverein in Essen The company responsible for the event is BRANDmate GmbH.

Spielwarenmesse eG

The multifaceted positioning and international orientation of Spielwarenmesse eG is representative of the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. With its legal structure as a cooperative, the business is unique among trade fair companies and is highly successful. Its 60-member team operates from the 'ToyCity' of Nuremberg and is supported by representatives in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes two major global fairs: the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg is the lead international event for the B2B sector, as is SPIEL in Essen for the B2C field. To these can be added Kids India in Mumbai and the World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse trade fair programme, which opens up new markets for manufacturers through joint activities in Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. The Company's own subsidiaries in the key locations of China and India ensure that appropriate expertise is available locally. With its accumulated knowledge and global network, the trade fair producer is becoming an ever stronger initiator and groundbreaker in the industry's issues and trends. The most recent example of this is BRANDmate in Essen, which casts an unconventional and future-directed spotlight on the topic of licensing and partnerships. With its combination of events and online activities, Spielwarenmesse eG (www.spielwarenmesse-eg.de) is active all year round.

