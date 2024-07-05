MAGic™ BioProcessing Secures Patent in USA and China
05 Jul, 2024, 10:50 GMT
UPPSALA, Sweden, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotech tools company MAGic™ BioProcessing, announces that both USA and China have granted patent rights to the patent of combinatory separation system for the MAGic™ Accio, the seamlessly scalable magnetic separator.
The patent underscores MAGic™ BioProcessing's dedication to push the boundaries of innovation in the field of separation technology and solidifies our cutting-edge biotechnological solutions resulting in:
- Simplified separation process and reduction of process steps
- Reduced costs
- Streamlines workflows
- Optimized efficiency and utility, due to a single step process
MAGic™ BioProcessing remains committed to advancing the field of separation technology and delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of bio manufacturing. With this patented technology, MAGic™ BioProcessing is poised to revolutionize separation processes, driving efficiency, and enabling new processes in biotechnology and beyond.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Karlberg, CEO
Tel:+46 76-3290814
peter@magicbioprocessing.com
or visit our webpage https://magicbioprocessing.com
About MAGic™ BioProcessing:
MAGic™ BioProcessing is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells.
