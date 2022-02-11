MAG OF LIFE SIGNS DEAL TO BRING THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, DUBAI, CREEKSIDE TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will integrate Delos' world-leading, evidence-based wellness innovations, helping provide a healthier environment to homeowners and creating an immersive wellness luxury lifestyle in Dubai. It will also feature a private members club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star chef restaurants; and a retail promenade. The project will be the first in the MENA region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its buildings as part of MAG of Life's registered WELL Community.

Located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai's wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor, all The Ritz-Carlton Residences within the resort will have extensive creekside water views and convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG of Life, said: "Through this partnership, we are confident that The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will be a unique regional project that will holistically upscale luxury living and maintain our residents' well-being.

"We are delighted to work with MAG of Life to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to the historic and cultural Dubai Creek area," said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "There remains a strong demand for luxury living in the UAE and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will be a great addition to this lifestyle development with its sophisticated style, luxurious finishes, and the brand's legendary service."

"Dubai is rapidly emerging as a leader in wellness-focused living," said Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos and founder of the International WELL Building Institute. "Now more than ever, people are seeking living environments that enhance health and well-being. Innovative collaborations like MAG and The Ritz-Carlton are meeting this demand by prioritizing health and wellness in the design of their homes."

MAG of Life will be launching sales on 15 February, introducing eight-bedroom luxurious mansions with direct views on Dubai's distinct nature sanctuary, where three architectural themes and designs will be offered to new owners: Earth, Sky and Water. Moreover, the company will also launch two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with sky gardens, integrating the latest quality standards of The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

All residences will incorporate KETURAH's Wealth of Wellbeing life concept into each home.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside and KETURAH, visitors can visit the official sales centre at the DIFC Conference Center, Gate Village, Dubai, UAE and the project's website on www.theresidencesdubaicreek.com.

About MAG of Life FZ-LLC

MAG of Life is the Wellness Real Estate division of MAG Group and driving force behind KETURAH. With current project estimates of over US$ 1 billion, the company focuses on developing and delivering high-quality projects that provide long-term benefits to both investors and customers. MAG of Life spearheads the MAG Group's drive to the forefront of the real estate industry, thanks to projects imbued with the company's philosophy of innovation and continuous improvement.

MAG of Life has always been inspired by the art of living well. Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, the founder and visionary behind the company has created a sanctuary of wellness and luxury, not in some far away sacred retreat, but rather in the city, and even closer, in your home where you can be nourished every day.

About Delos WELL Living

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company with a mission to advance health and well-being through science-based solutions that improve where people live, work, learn and play. Informed by nearly 10 years of research, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technologies and solutions for residential, commercial, educational and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL), the world's largest certification platform for healthy buildings that support and advance human health and wellness. WELL is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. In collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, Delos founded the Well Living Lab, the first scientific laboratory exclusively dedicated to researching the real-world impact of the indoor environment on human health and well-being. Delos' advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. Learn more at delos.com.

Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

