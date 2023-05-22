MAG joins Playing For The Planet for the fourth consecutive year

In this year's UN climate and gaming initiative, Playing For The Planet, MAG is launching special events to support the protection of the snow leopard and the unique ecosystem of the Himalayas.

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive today announced its participation in the UN Environment Programme's Playing For the Planet Alliance for the fourth time. In this year's campaign, MAG has chosen to focus on the importance of preserving the Himalayas and protecting the snow leopard, which lives in this unique environment.

Human activity, such as large-scale exploitation and poaching, threatens the snow leopard and their habitat in the Himalayas, an ecosystem with a large reservoir of ice that provides fresh water to over 1.9 billion people.

MAG engages in efforts to protect the Himalayas and the snow leopard by activating its player base to raise funds for the international Snow Leopard Trust and the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative, two leading organizations in conservation efforts in the Himalayas. MAG is collaborating with Milkywire, a global digital actor that connects donors to local charities around the world, to ensure that the fundraising goes to the right projects.

This year, several of MAG's games will participate in activations to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the Himalayas and the threatened snow leopard. QuizDuel is launching the most comprehensive initiative for Playing For The Planet to date; a Solo event with a Himalayan theme is being launched in all markets, which deepens players' knowledge of the snow leopard's mountain environment. A special quiz on wildlife and plants is also being launched to increase awareness of endangered animals and their habitats. In addition, Arena will have new animal categories for a limited period of time, and players are invited to contribute to the protection of the snow leopard by buying a bundle, a portion of the revenue of which will be donated to the Snow Leopard Trust and the International Cryosphere Climate Initiative.

Word Domination, Wordbrain, and Ruzzle will also join the initiative with various types of events inspired by the snow leopard and the Himalayas starting in early June.

"Playing For The Planet is an important initiative for MAG, and we are proud to participate for the fourth year in a row. Together with our players, we hope to raise awareness of the preservation of the Himalayas and the snow leopard and engage players in an inspiring way," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Playing For The Planet Alliance is an initiative under the UN Environment Programme that brings together game companies around the world with the common goal of using gaming to improve the world's climate and environment. MAG has developed the Himalayan events during 2023's Green Game Jam, a workshop under the Playing For The Planet umbrella where game companies formulate concrete game ideas that support the global environmental agenda. The Playing For The Planet initiative is launched in relation to the World Environment Day on June 5; 26 gaming companies have signed on to the 2023 initiative.

"While there is a long way to go, we've been really impressed with the creativity and commitment shown by the games industry to act on the environmental agenda to date. The reach and connection to billions of audiences is peerless and working with studios in the Alliance has started to reveal what is possible in this sector," says Sam Barratt, Chief, Youth, Education & Advocacy, UN Environment, Co-Founder Playing for the Planet Alliance.

MAG's various Playing For The Planet activations in the company's games run until June 26.

About Playing For The Planet Alliance

The Playing for the Planet Alliance, launched in 2019 during the Climate Summit in New York, has a collective monthly active player base of more than 1.5 billion. In joining the Alliance, members have made commitments ranging from integrating green activations in games, reducing their emissions, and supporting the global environmental agenda through initiatives ranging from planting millions of trees to reducing plastic in their products. Read more at https://playing4theplanet.org/

About Milkywire

Founded in Sweden 2018, Milkywire is a tech-driven giving platform for impact. By developing digital tools and modern infrastructure for the charity sector Milkywire connects donors globally to carefully audited organizations working to solve the most pressing planetary problems facing humanity. Through the Milkywire app, website, API tools, employee giving program and more, users can discover, connect, and donate to locally-rooted impact projects around the world fighting the climate crisis, biodiversity crisis, and pollution crisis. Milkywire provides a unique and engaging experience by allowing users to support organizations directly, connect with the experts working in the field, and see proof of the impact by following their progress. Read more at https://www.milkywire.com/

