MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2022/2023

MAG Interactive

07 Dec, 2023, 07:28 GMT

MAG Interactive AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2022/2023 on the company's website.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive AB's (publ) annual report for the financial year 2022/2023 has today been published on the company's website: https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

In the section of significant events after the end of the year, MAG Interactive notes; In November, the parent company received from the Swedish Tax Agency a preliminary decision to reject the research RnD deductions (Forskningsavdrag) made during the period January 2021 to July 2023. The parent company will respond to the Swedish Tax Agency during December. The total amount for these deductions is 12,531 KSEK and a final rejection would result in an effect in both a lower profit and liquidity.

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English, and available as PDF.

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

