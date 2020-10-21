MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim and Year-End Report September - August 2019/2020

- Net sales grew by 28% compared to the same quarter the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary of the period June 2020 - August 2020:

The Group's net sales for the period were 55,100 KSEK (43,109 KSEK), an increase of 28% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 7,664 KSEK (5,985 KSEK)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was -1,852 KSEK (5,985 KSEK) (adjustments relate to effects from research and development deductibles, acquisition costs and effects from IFRS16)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 25,662 KSEK (29,547 KSEK), a decrease of 13% compared to the same period the previous year

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 3.4 US cents (2.6 US cents), an increase of 29% compared to the same period the previous year

The result per share during the quarter was -0.14 SEK /share ( -0.00 SEK /share)

/share ( /share) The costs of user acquisition for the period was 21,565 KSEK (9,075 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 2.0 million and 6.4 million respectively during the quarter, an increase of 4% and 3% compared to the same period the previous year

Comment from the CEO in summary

"Q4 revenues grew more than 28% compared to the same period last year thanks to continuous improvements to average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU). The main drivers for increased ARPDAU are the migration of QuizDuel players to New QuizDuel as well as the continued growth of Wordzee. This year's Q4 ARPDAU is 29% higher than last year's thanks to these efforts.

Wordzee has by far the highest ARPDAU and strongest monetization potential we have seen in a game from MAG, and we started to ramp up our investments in user acquisition for Wordzee in the latter part of Q4. We invest in user acquisition with a targeted payback time of 180 days and will continue to do so to support Wordzee's future growth.

The user migration between New QuizDuel and classic QuizDuel continues according to plan, reaching 40% at the end of Q4. Our ambition is to get that number to 100% before the end of 2020.

At the end of Q4, we announced the acquisition of the live trivia app Primetime. With their expertise we plan to integrate live broadcast into New QuizDuel as a new feature to further strengthen its player engagement and game economy.

The continued expansion of Wordzee and New QuizDuel in terms of both players and revenues makes for an exciting start of the new financial year. There is good reason to believe that we can continue our ARPDAU journey forward and build an even stronger business in 2021 and beyond", says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2019 - August 2020 (12 months):

The Group's net sales for the period were 217,566 KSEK (172,953 KSEK), an increase of 26% compared to the same period the previous year

EBITDA for the period was 21,157 KSEK (4,949 KSEK)

The Group's game contribution for the period was 119,734 KSEK (105,260 KSEK), an increase of 14% compared to the same period the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 5,587 KSEK (4,949 KSEK) (adjustments relate to effects from research and development deductibles, acquisition costs and effects from IFRS16)

The result per share during the quarter was -0.66 SEK /share ( -0.52 SEK /share)

Presentation & Report

On October 21st, 2020 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation will be held in English. Link to the Twitch feed herewww.twitch.com/maginteractive. Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on Twitter during the course of the day, write to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive. For more information and to read the full report please visithttps://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/.

This is information that MAG Interactive AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 on October 21st, 2020.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

