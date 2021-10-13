MADworld gets backed by Animoca Brands to defend artists entering the multiverse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld , the Multiverse Artist Defender, announced today that it has launched operations with the backing of Animoca Brands as a significant equity shareholder. MADworld closely supports artists and creators who aim to enter the complex world of digital creation, verification, and distribution.

MADworld is reinventing the way creators develop, digitize, and distribute all forms of creative expression. MADworld supports artists and creators who wish to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to effectively promote and monetize their work. It allows artists and creators to generate NFTs that fuse physical and digital elements, generate NFTs from live or original visual and audio content, and distribute the NFTs through the MADworld platform under the artists' own terms.

The company already supports renowned artists such as Marvel and DC veteran comic illustrators Pat Lee and Dan Fraga to provide exposure to blockchain and crypto industry investors.

Market demand for NFTs has exploded this year , with NFT trade volume in the third quarter of 2021 reaching $10.67 billion, leading more and more creators to seek opportunities to use NFTs to increase exposure. MADworld ensures that creators entering the space are protected.

The MADworld NFT Origination Platform is expected to launch Q4 2021 and is designed to give creators and artists the ability to mint (generate) NFTs from their original content. The platform allows artists to fuse their physical art and collectibles with NFTs through the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Brands are increasingly adopting NFTs to build their innovation profiles and capitalize on the growth of digital collectables. MADworld supports creators by connecting them with brands that understand the value of building customer engagement within the multiverse through holistic NFT campaigns.

"At MADworld's core are creators and art appreciators. We understand that value for creativity is often misplaced and artists are poorly compensated - we want to correct that," said Robert Tran, CEO of MADworld. "The MADworld NFT Origination Platform will sit at the intersection of creative expression, transaction, and distribution throughout the multiverse, ensuring value is directed to the creators."

Animoca Brands, a major developer of blockchain games and NFT products, delivers digital property rights to internet users, gamers, and creators. The company, which exceeded $1 billion in valuation earlier this year, has taken a significant equity position in MADworld.

Animoca Brands builds and operates a broad portfolio of digital products including games and metaverses such as the REVV Motorsport gaming ecosystem and The Sandbox . By establishing a link to metaverse projects owned by or partnered with Animoca Brands, the MADworld NFT Origination Platform will unlock potential distribution and display opportunities for the NFTs that it mints.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "We're excited about the opportunity presented by MADworld, which fosters artists and their work and enables the validation and authentication of artistic content. The NFTs minted on the MADworld platform will offer our gaming and metaverse products access to a wider range of creative assets."

MADworld and Animoca Brands will work together to support, develop, and operate all of the digital platforms of MADworld, including the Multiverse Artist Defender NFT Marketplace and the NFT Origination Platform.

