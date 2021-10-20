MADworld completes a USD $6 million private token sale of the UMAD token to launch their NFT Origination Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld , the Multiverse Artist Defender, announced today that it has closed a private token sale of its UMAD token. The token sale was led by Animoca Brands with participation from industry veterans such as Master Ventures , SMO Capital , Libra Capital Ventures , Chiron Partners , Lotus Asset , AC Ventures , ZBS Capital , PANONY , AVATAR ; managed by Avalanche Foundation's Asia team and Partners of Hive Ventures , among others.

The organization will allocate these resources to the development, launch and operation of all digital platforms within MADworld, including the Multiverse Artist Defender NFT Marketplace and the NFT Origination Platform, both expected to launch in Q1 2022. MADworld is developing these platforms with creators in mind, protecting their intellectual property by helping them mint and distribute their NFTs under their own terms.

The UMAD token will first serve as an efficient means of exchange across the MADworld ecosystem and develop into the core mechanism powering MADworld's distributed autonomous organization for creative selection (MADworld DAO).

The MADworld DAO is designed to empower the community of token owners, including creators, investors and the wider collector community. Each UMAD token will represent a vote in the MADworld DAO, giving owners influence over which artists, creators, artwork, content, collectables, products and other forms of creative expression will be listed and receive platform and community support. MADworld will launch as a progressive DAO, giving major token owners from this private sale weighted influence over the organization's early-stage strategic milestones.

Robert Tran, the CEO of MADworld, commented: "We're excited to have these strategic partners participate in our private UMAD token sale and become part of the journey. They bring significant blockchain industry experience to the organization. This ensures we develop a strong go-to-market strategy and operating model, guaranteeing we achieve our goal of protecting creators as they enter the multiverse."

MADworld's NFT Origination Platform will give creators and artists the ability to mint (generate) NFTs from original content and fuse their physical art and collectibles with NFTs through the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology. The MAD NFT Marketplace will connect MADworld's DAO approved creators with buyers and collectors whom are active on MADworld platforms. This includes a wider network of partnered metaverses, including those run by Animoca Brands such as the REVV Motorsport gaming ecosystem and The Sandbox .

“As Web 3.0 democratizes the world, NFTs are the element democratizing digital creativity and the creator economy,” said Kyle Chassé, CEO of PAID Network and founder of Master Ventures. “We believe the MADworld team has a bold vision to support artists and creators as they explore the NFT space by empowering their community with the MADworld DAO. We look forward to taking an active role in supporting the organization while they work toward a decentralized model.”

The success of artists and creators has often been at the behest of middlemen acting as centralized custodians. MADworld aims to change this by opening up new channels for expression, distribution and collector community engagement.

MADworld already supports artists such as Marvel and DC veteran comic illustrators Pat Lee and Dan Fraga to provide exposure to blockchain and crypto industry investors.

Innovation in the NFT space continues to expand beyond a niche segment of art and content with mainstream artists, major fashion brands , alcohol distillers , and social content platforms all entering the metaverse. MADworld also partners with creators through a brand engagement platform, supporting them by managing partnerships and collaborations that fuse NFTs and limited edition physical designs and product launches.

Together with its community of token owners, MADworld is using a community-led approach to reinvent the way creators develop, digitize, and distribute all forms of creative expression.

About MADworld - the Multiverse Artist Defender (MAD)

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and NFT Marketplace which use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.For more information and updates about MADworld, visit:

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , and Lympo . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 100 investments in some of the world's most meaningful NFT-related companies, including Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Bitski, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

