Madrid Subway users will be able to calculate their carbon footprint thanks to an initiative by Tribaldata & JCDecaux

The overall lack of environmental consciousness will be condensed in a fictional character named "Jimmy" in a new campaign in the Madrid subway, which allows passengers to calculate their carbon footprint.

subway, which allows passengers to calculate their carbon footprint. As part of this initiative, tree planting will take place in Madrid in collaboration with Reforesta. The goal is to plant 250 trees.

MADRID, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the "Peoples' Climate Vote" study by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), nearly two-thirds of people worldwide agree that the climate crisis is an emergency.

However, most of the time people lack the awareness and guidance on how to act individually. To this end, major global media have a vital role to play in positively influencing consumers.

That is why Tribaldata , specialists in consumer engagement and intelligence announces its collaboration with JCDecaux in Spain, the leading global player in outdoor communication. Together, they are launching a campaign in the Madrid Subway ( Metro de Madrid ) to promote environmental awareness and sustainability among subway users.

The main goal of this initiative is to provide Madrid Subway passengers with the opportunity to calculate their personal carbon footprint and learn how to reduce it using the Tribaldata solution. Using free advertising spaces in the subway, the campaign will raise awareness by offering subway users key information on the main contributors to their footprint and promoting the use of the Metro de Madrid as a more sustainable alternative.

As an additional incentive, trees will be planted in Madrid, with the aim of reaching 250 in collaboration with Reforesta , a local non-profit association dedicated to promoting sustainable development through the conservation and restoration of forests. This action seeks not only to reinforce environmental commitment but also to foster community participation and the sense of responsibility that each of us has towards the environment.

To capture the attention of the subway users and appeal directly to them, JCDecaux has created "Jimmy," the lead star of the campaign messages and the personification of a lack of environmental awareness. The goal is to convey that we can all do a little better than Jimmy.

Ricardo Pérez, Marketing Director of JCDecaux Spain, stated, "We are very pleased to partner with Tribaldata to carry out this innovative campaign in the Madrid Subway. At JCDecaux, we firmly believe in the power of advertising and outdoor media to promote positive messages, and we are committed to doing our part to build a more sustainable future."

For his part, Erik Häggblom, CEO and founder of Tribaldata, said, "Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we are pleased to join forces with JCDecaux to inspire and empower people to take concrete steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle. Together, we can make a difference."

The campaign will launch on June 18th and will be active in various Metro de Madrid stations over the coming weeks. The tree planting will begin in November as part of the successful conclusion of the initiative.

This effort to positively influence consumer behavior through the media is one of the 5 key actions proposed by the global advertising industry association, AdNetZero , as well as IAB in Europe to drive their decarbonization.

About Tribaldata

Over 15,000 users in its own community

Over 50,000 sustainable consumption tips presented

Over 150 trees planted

More info on www.tribaldata.com

About JC Decaux