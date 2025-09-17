Madre Brava : 91% of European doctors and dietitians believe meat consumption levels in Europe are unhealthy, survey reveals

95% call for health warnings on red and processed meat.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine out of ten doctors and dietitians across Europe think average meat consumption in Europe already exceeds healthy levels, according to a new survey commissioned by Madre Brava.

The poll of 600 healthcare professionals in the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy also found a staggering 95% think health warnings should be introduced on red and processed meat, with 84% agreeing overall meat consumption is a public health concern and needs reform.

There was near-unanimous (92%) concern that diets high in red and processed meat are linked to cancer, heart disease and (90%) contribute to increased spending on already stretched healthcare systems.

The findings also expose deep unease about industry power. Over 70% of respondents said the meat industry undermines scientific evidence, and almost 90% believe large food companies exert too much influence over national food policy.

Doctors and dietitians are urging systemic change in public institutions. An overwhelming majority (87%) said public places like schools and hospitals should serve less meat, while 82% said governments are failing to invest in promoting plant-rich diets as a foundation of public health.

"Healthcare professionals across Europe are clearly gravely concerned that people are eating too much meat. This overconsumption means people are getting sick from preventable diseases like heart disease and cancer, and struggling unnecessarily with poor health.

"We need action, both from the supermarkets shaping our food systems, and from governments, to rebalance our diets. This includes adding more plant proteins to the mix. It is not about cutting out meat entirely, but health professionals are seeing how essential it is for us to eat much less meat and have more plant-rich diets for the sake of our health," said Madre Brava CEO Vicky Bond.

Country Spotlight

Italy : Support for warnings is lower than in other countries. Only 72% of Italian doctors and dietitians said current meat consumption is a public health concern, compared with over 80% elsewhere. By contrast, 80% of Italian respondents want new or updated dietary guidelines, the highest support of any country.

: Support for warnings is lower than in other countries. Only 72% of Italian doctors and dietitians said current meat consumption is a public health concern, compared with over 80% elsewhere. By contrast, 80% of Italian respondents want new or updated dietary guidelines, the highest support of any country. Germany : Just 29% support updating national guidelines. This could be due to Germany's guidelines having last been updated in 2024, and already emphasising a primarily plant based diet. 98% of those surveyed believed red and processed meat should carry health warnings.

: Just 29% support updating national guidelines. This could be due to guidelines having last been updated in 2024, and already emphasising a primarily plant based diet. 98% of those surveyed believed red and processed meat should carry health warnings. UK : UK healthcare professionals reported the highest levels of concern and agreement across questions on health risks and healthcare costs when it comes to meat consumption.

: UK healthcare professionals reported the highest levels of concern and agreement across questions on health risks and healthcare costs when it comes to meat consumption. France and Spain : Both countries broadly mirrored the UK and Germany , with strong backing for health warnings and for public institutions to cut meat from menus.

Methodology note: The survey, conducted by Marlin Research between 31 July and 25 August 2025, interviewed 300 doctors and specialists and 300 dietitians across five countries. The survey was conducted online via computer assisted web based interviewing (CAWI). The views presented in this document do not reflect the views of Marlin Research or any related entity.