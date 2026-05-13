Made in the Emirates, Made for the World: ROX Unveils Its AI-Driven Ecosystem and Targets 300,000-Unit Capacity in Support of Operation 300Bn

ROX enters this next chapter with strong market performance in the luxury new energy vehicle market. Born for outdoor lifestyles and adventure, ROX has delivered more than 5,000 vehicles in the UAE and over 20,000 vehicles across the MENA region. In the UAE's luxury all-terrain SUV segment above USD 80,000, ROX ranks among the top three by market share, exceeding 10%, while recording the highest share growth in the segment. Building on this momentum, ROX continues to integrate intelligent technology, outdoor lifestyles, and user preferences into new energy vehicles designed for luxury-savvy users.

This proven market base supports ROX's UAE industrial strategy. ROX is uniting leading UAE partners across logistics, AI, advanced materials, manufacturing, and talent development into a connected industrial system spanning the full value chain. Alongside this, ROX has set a target to reach 300,000 units in annual production capacity by 2030, contributing up to 10% to the UAE's Operation 300Bn initiative.

ROX is advancing this system through strategic collaborations across manufacturing, materials, technology, and industrial ecosystem development, with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office as part of the UAE's broader industrial development agenda. These include partnerships with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group on the Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre and industrial integration, Borouge on advanced materials, Aleria on Sovereign AI, big data and video AI for intelligent mobility, and Tahaluf Al Emarat on mobility data intelligence and smart city applications.

In parallel, ROX is expanding its design and talent development partnerships with leading UAE organisations. Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD) will co-develop a bespoke ROX special-edition vehicle inspired by Abu Dhabi, including a unique colourway to be unveiled and auctioned during Abu Dhabi Car Week in November, with proceeds earmarked towards DCAD's automotive residency programmes. This collaboration will also explore longer-term opportunities, including the development of an automotive design residency in 2027, alongside broader initiatives supporting local creative talent development. In addition, ROX is working with Al Khaznah Leathers (AKL) on the application of traditional leather expertise to innovative materials, product development, and future-ready supply chains, and with Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) to support vocational training and long-term talent development.

Alongside these collaborations, ROX is also partnering with Standard Chartered to support its global expansion, leveraging the bank's international network to facilitate cross-border growth, financing and access to new markets.

"This is a long-term effort we are building with our partners in the UAE, focused on connecting capabilities across the industrial value chain," said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX. "From here, we are establishing a connected system across advanced manufacturing, regional service, and export, strengthening the UAE's role as a global production and export hub as ROX expands across wider markets."

The approach is already taking shape through tangible developments. Last month, ROX entered into a collaboration with JINGDONG Logistics to establish a regional spare parts hub in the UAE, enhancing aftersales readiness while strengthening the country's role as a regional service, supply chain, and export base connecting markets across MENA and beyond. This builds on the opening of ROX's Global Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, further embedding the UAE in the company's global operations.

Taken together, these developments mark a shift from isolated capabilities to integrated industrial systems, where advanced manufacturing, supply chains, technology, and talent are developed in an integrated framework. Through this approach, ROX is turning its UAE-based ecosystem into both a platform for its global growth and a contribution to the UAE's emergence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and export.

About ROX:

ROX is a premier international AI technology company, born for outdoor lifestyle and adventure. We are dedicated to empowering the spirit of exploration by integrating advanced intelligence. Our vision is to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: https://www.roxmotor.com/en

About MAKE IT IN THE EMIRATES

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), MAKE IT IN THE EMIRATES (MIITE) is the region's premier platform for industrial investment and innovation. The 2026 edition will run from May 04 – 07 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit: https://www.miite.ae

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