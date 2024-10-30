Made in Italy processed tomatoes make an impact on the European market with the "Red Gold From Europe" international programme promoted by ANICAV

The total imports of canned tomatoes (conventional plus organic) in 2023 into Denmark amounted to about 57.3 million euros, of which 37.5 million euros came from Italy alone (37,446 tons in total, of which 26,743 from Italy). The import of canned organic tomatoes from Italy in 2023 stood at around 3.96 million euros, up by about 250,000 euros compared to 2022. About 74.3% of all imported Italian canned tomatoes are whole or in pieces, whilst taking organic products alone, the share of canned tomatoes whole or in pieces goes up to over 80%.

"We are talking about nature in a can", explains Marco Serafini, President of ANICAV. "Our products come from land that is perfect for agriculture, generous in the quality of its produce, abundant for the sheer variety of crops and vegetables that can be harvested every day and brought to our tables. Canned organic tomatoes are an important part of the processed tomato supply chain, given growing consumer awareness and sensitivity to the quality of the products they buy and to the protection of the environment. This is a prominent trend in northern Europe, and especially in the four target countries of the project: Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark."

Organic canned tomatoes part of the "Red Gold from Europe" project have established themselves on the international market, because they are healthy, low in fat, and can be used all year round. The processing method preserves all the natural nutrients, including lycopene, which is a powerful and easily absorbed antioxidant. The ideal climate and fertile soil of the Mediterranean area provide the best conditions for growing top-quality tomatoes. Tomato varieties with compact flesh, strong skin and a sweet-and-sour taste are perfect for processing into various whole or chopped canned tomatoes. The increase in production is due to the increase in the area dedicated to cultivation and an improvement in the average yield.

This exceptional agricultural yield has not created problems for the canning industry's processing capacity; on the contrary, we are seeking out new varieties of tomato and new products to put on the market to increase competitivity. The total export of canned tomatoes (organic and conventional) grew in the first 6 months of 2024 (from Italy plus other EU countries) by about 5.5 million (2.8 million euro from Italy) with further growth prospects for the current year as well.

"About 75% of Italian organic tomato production is destined for export," says Giovanni De Angelis, Director of ANICAV, "We aim to further promote organic tomato consumption, thus increasing the market share in the four target countries. Domestic consumption is also growing, but we know that the challenge for the future will be to promote organic products among younger consumers by focusing on very precise drivers: engendering trust in certification processes with a consequent increase in sales, which in turn would generate a desirable reduction in costs." It should be highlighted that the production process takes the tomato from the plant to the can (or bottle) in less than 24 hours. This 'record' achieved by Italian tomatoes, which are processed in less than a day, guarantees the consumer receives a product of the highest quality.

