MacuMira and Keeler announce strategic partnership to expand Dry AMD therapy

WINDSOR, England and CALGARY, AB , Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeler, a global leader in ophthalmic innovation with more than a century of heritage, and MacuMira Medical Devices Inc, a pioneering Canadian company, has announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Keeler will manufacture the MacuMira device and lead its distribution in Australia and New Zealand through ParagonCare with a launch at the annual RANZCO (Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmology) meeting. MacuMira will continue to offer the therapy directly in Canada, where it has been available since early 2024. The companies also plan to support distribution in additional markets as MacuMira expands internationally.

Dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss among adults worldwide, with few effective treatment options. MacuMira is a unique medical device that uses precisely delivered microcurrent to stimulate retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells, enhancing mitochondrial activity to support cellular energy production and preserve or improve visual function in people living with dry AMD. MacuMira's non-invasive retinal microcurrent stimulation device represents a breakthrough approach, designed to restore visual function and independence for patients through a 32-minute, in-clinic therapy.

"Keeler has a proud tradition of advancing eye care with uncompromising quality, craftsmanship and innovation in eyecare," said Andy Harbidge, Managing Director at Keeler. "This partnership marks a transformative moment as we align Keeler's heritage and reach with MacuMira's groundbreaking therapy. Together, we will bring new hope to patients and clinicians worldwide."

MacuMira's therapy is already established in Canada, where thousands of treatments have been delivered safely since early 2024. Clinical evidence, including a randomized controlled trial published in the International Journal of Retina and Vitreous, has demonstrated meaningful improvements in visual acuity and contrast sensitivity.

"This collaboration with Keeler accelerates our mission to change the trajectory of Dry AMD," said Justin Sather, CEO at MacuMira. "By combining Keeler's global presence with our novel science, we are redefining how this disease is managed, restoring not only vision but also dignity and independence to patients."

About Keeler

Founded in 1917, Keeler has built a legacy of innovation and quality in ophthalmic instruments. With a global presence and a commitment to transforming eye care, Keeler sets the standard for precision and reliability in clinical practice. Learn more at: www.keelerglobal.com

About MacuMira Medical Devices Inc

MacuMira is a Canadian medical device company dedicated to restoring vision and improving lives through retinal neurostimulation. With a strong clinical foundation and growing international presence, MacuMira is redefining how Dry AMD is managed worldwide. Learn more at: www.macumira.com