Macro-Eyes Wins the 2022 xTeachsearch6 Army technology innovation competition

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro-Eyes, Inc was selected as the winner of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology's (ASA(ALT)) xTechSearch 6 proof-of-concept finals held at the AUSA Conference in Arlington, Virginia. The Macro-Eyes Vision Based Inventory Management (VBIM) mobile based supply chain technology was selected from 19 finalists, narrowed down from more than 200 companies.

" xTechSearch is a competition sponsored by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)), targeting small businesses to uncover novel dual-use science and technology solutions to tackle the Army's most critical modernization challenges." Dual use technologies are designed and built to benefit both the commercial and the national security sectors.

"This is an important opportunity for Macro-Eyes to engage with the US Army. The Army orchestrates one of the largest, most complex supply chains in the world", said CEO Benjamin Fels. "As a company, we focused on the hardest problems in the supply chain right from the start – demand forecasting for precision allocation of medicines and health resources in Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, India, and Mozambique. We deployed core AI to build Position and Navigation (PN) technology for the Air Forces Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). Working with the Army on inventory management is a natural fit and we are honored to expand where and how we can serve the US Government. Enhanced, operational visibility – delivered from devices already at hand."

The Vision Based Inventory Management (VBIM) technology is an intuitive application for identifying and rapidly counting supply – with a single click. The user points their device at a shelf or a drawer or supply spread across a table and takes a picture – the technology does all the rest: identifying the commodities in the image, and generating a count to verify stock in real time. Snap a picture, generate your inventory ledger. No network connectivity required, the technology is built and proven to work offline. That simple. System wide visibility and auditability. The US Department of Defense relies on the availability of key resources for every mission, and the GAO identified a "dangerous gap in visibility" at the operating edge for the US Army and pressed for an immediate solution. Macro-Eyes is positioned to be that solution.

Macro-Eyes is a venture-backed technology company shifting supply and demand networks to respond precisely to what will come next, rather than what already occurred. Macro-Eyes technology is at work for corporations and governments across 10+ countries. The core product delivers enhanced capability to forecast consumption, position infrastructure, and predict behavior, even in low data and high uncertainty environments.

Create more from less by making pervasive systems intelligent. Macro-Eyes is working towards a world where nothing is wasted and where each resource generates the greatest impact. Redesign supply chain, Redesign the world.

