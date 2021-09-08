Mackmyra releases whisky that celebrates a new magical phenomenon

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep beneath a mountain, 50 metres underground, rests what will later rise into the sky, explode and become a new phenomenon. The story of Stjärnrök (Star Smoke) continues Mackmyra's proud tradition of challenging the traditional norms of the whisky world and a desire to share Swedish flavours, craftsmanship and nature beyond the country's borders. In keeping with this, this year's autumn release Stjärnrök is now presented, a warming whisky for cooler seasons inspired by the magic of the Nordic skies.

Stjärnrök is a limited-edition single malt that will be launch on 15th September 2021.

Mackmyra regularly launches a new limited-edition whisky adapted to the season, a practice which has become a successful tradition for over 15 years. These releases have made the distillery internationally renowned for its innovative craftsmanship and have contributed greatly to Mackmyra's leading influence in the New World whisky category.



In this autumn's release, Mackmyra began with their handmade smoky recipe, which has been matured in oloroso, ex-bourbon and American oak casks for body, complexity and sweetness. To balance the smoke and the deep, dark notes from the oloroso casks, they complemented it with a generous selection of older ex-bourbon casks filled with their unsmoked elegant recipe, contributing vibrant aromas of citrus and vanilla. Finally, the whisky is then brought together by the addition of spicy Swedish oak casks saturated with cloudberry wine, for a deliciously warming finish.

Mackmyra's seasonal whisky Stjärnrök will be available for general release on the 15th of September at good whisky retailers, or direct at Mackmyra.com.

Mackmyra Stjärnrök

Limited to 17000 bottles

Sales start: 2021-09-15

Article number: 5326301

RRP: £62 / €60.49



Mackmyra Stjärnrök is a Swedish single malt whisky with round notes of grapes and smoke, created with the darker months of the year in mind. The result is spicy with a distinct smokiness of peat and juniper, followed by vanilla toffee and dark chocolate.



Types:

Oloroso

Ex-bourbon

American Oak

Cloudberry-saturated Swedish Oak

CONTACT:

For additional information and high resolution photos, please contact:

Patrick Björsjö, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience

Email: mailto:patrick.bjorsjo@mackmyra.seTel.: +46 (0)705 701272

For Sales please contact Shane Pirie

Email: shane.pirie@mackmyra.com Tel: +44 (0)7904 151959

