Mackmyra evokes spring feelings with an innovative Birch Sap Wine finish

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackmyra is continuing its proud tradition of challenging the whisky traditional norms and highlighting Swedish nature, flavours and craftsmanship. In keeping with this approach, this year's spring edition, Björksav, a whisky that provides as clear a sign of spring as the opening of birch buds, is now being launched. Björksav is a limited-edition single malt that will be available at selected retailers around the world from 10th March 2021.

Mackmyra releases two new limited editions every year, which are adapted to the prevailing season's flavours. This has become a great success and a tradition in Sweden over the past 16 years. The Seasonal editions have also helped the distillery gain a positive international reputation.

With the whisky's final maturation in casks saturated with flavours that reflect Swedish nature, the Seasonal range makes a strong contribution to Mackmyra's innovation and leadership in the New World Whisky category.

In this year's spring edition, Mackmyra has once again collaborated with the Swedish artisan winery Grythyttan Vin. Like Mackmyra, Grythyttan use exceptional crafting skills, show consideration and respect for nature and only use natural ingredients. The fresh, delicately sweet, Björk (Birch Sap) wine has resulted in a uniquely crafted Swedish whisky that is ready to join the world of whisky."Björksav is a floral and fruity whisky with a light spiciness, vanilla fudge, cedar and toasted bread, with clear notes of birch sap wine. Björksav evokes that feeling of spring" says Angela D'Orazio, Master Blender Mackmyra.

Mackmyra's seasonal whisky Björksav will be available from the selected retailers around the world from 10 March 2021 and is available on pre-order at mackmyra.co.uk from today.

Limited range of 15,000 bottles

Available as of: 10th March 2021

Alcohol by volume: 46.1%

RRP £59.90

Mackmyra Björksav is a seasonal whisky that has been partially matured in casks saturated with Swedish birch sap wine from Grythyttan Vin. The result is a whisky with a floral twist that has a fresh spiciness and sweet hints of vanilla caramel.

Björksav is created from a majority ex- Bourbon, ex-Oloroso and Birch sap wine casks, as well making use of Mackmyra's world-renowned Swedish Oak casks.

