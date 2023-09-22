Machine Condition Monitoring System Market to Reach $5.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing awareness about the advantages of implementing machine condition monitoring systems in manufacturing industries is anticipated to drive the growth of the global machine condition monitoring system market during the forecast period. The North America region is projected to hold the majority of the market share by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Machine Condition Monitoring System Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Monitoring Technique, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global machine condition monitoring system market generated $2.6 billion n in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $5.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4679

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rapid acceptance of automated condition monitoring technology in smart factories, as well as increased manufacturer knowledge of the benefits of implementing condition monitoring systems are expected to drive the growth of the global machine condition monitoring system market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, machine condition monitoring systems generate determinations and estimates about service disruptions that even the most experienced operators are unsure about. This may hamper the machine condition monitoring system market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, increasing research and development of innovative monitoring and maintenance systems for the healthcare sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the machine condition monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.4 billion CAGR 7.9 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Monitoring Technique, End User, and Region Drivers Rising adoption of machine condition monitoring systems in the manufacturing sector Increasing need for advanced monitoring and maintenance systems in healthcare sector Opportunities Increased collaboration, agreements, and joint ventures between machine condition monitoring system market players Ongoing technical advancements in machine condition monitoring systems Restraints Lack of knowledge of operating condition monitoring systems

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the global machine condition monitoring system market. Supply chain disruptions triggered by lockdowns and limitations caused problems in manufacturing and delivery of monitoring equipment. This created difficulties in supplying the demand for such devices.

Moreover, the pandemic encouraged the implementation of digitalization and Industry 4.0 principles. Businesses realized the importance of real-time data and analytics in preserving operational efficiency and decreasing downtime. This increased demand for more effective condition monitoring solutions.

However, in the post-pandemic period, there has been a growth in the adoption of digital technologies. To ensure equipment condition without the need for human presence, businesses switched to remote monitoring solutions driven by machine condition monitoring systems. The industry's shift towards remote operations has now become a significant step.

Component: Hardware Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share by 2032

The hardware sub-segment of the global machine condition monitoring system industry accounted for the highest share of 52.9% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the growth in the use of hardware components such as vibration analyzers, ultrasonic detectors, infrared sensors, accelerometers, and others.

Deployment Mode: On-premises Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The on-premises sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 57.3% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increase in the use of on-premises machine condition monitoring systems across many industrial sectors to guarantee that equipment performs properly, monitor condition, and promptly alert teams about long-running or inefficient machinery.

Monitoring Technique: Vibration Monitoring Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant during the Forecast Period

The vibration monitoring sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 24.2% in the machine condition monitoring system in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to increased use of vibration monitoring systems as they allow users to identify and document typical vibration readings and operational conditions. This gives real-time data that can be utilized to assess the condition of the equipment and identify operational issues.

End User: Power Generation Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant during the Forecast Period

The power generation sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 20.9% in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to increased use of renewable energy sources which necessitates the deployment of advanced monitoring devices and the implementation of predictive maintenance procedures to reduce costs.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4679

Region: North America Market to Grab Highest Share by 2032

The machine condition monitoring system market in the North America region accounted for the highest share of 40.7% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for machine condition monitoring systems in this region owing to the growing focus of manufacturing companies on appropriate asset and usage, stringent regulations regulating workplace and employee safety, and high-quality control standards that firms in the chemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverage sectors must comply with.

Leading players in the machine condition monitoring system market,

Meggitt PLC

General Electric

Analog Devices, Inc.

SKF

Baker Hughes

National Instruments Corporation

Amphenol, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global machine condition monitoring system market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the machine condition monitoring system market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Machine Condition Monitoring System Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the machine condition monitoring system market forecast segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global machine condition monitoring system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Machine Condition Monitoring System Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Hardware

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Monitoring Technique

Thermography

Corrosion Monitoring

Vibration Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission

Motor Current Analysis

Oil Analysis

By End User

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Metals and Mining

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Brazil , Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates , South Africa , Rest of LAMEA)

Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/462CR5S

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Emission Monitoring System Market is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Drone Inspection and Monitoring Market is projected to reach $35.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Vibration Monitoring Market is projected to reach $2.17 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Machine Automation Controller Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research