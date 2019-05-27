Machine Automation Controller Market Worth $41.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Machine Automation Controller Market by Controller Type (DCS, PLC, Industrial PC), Form Factor (IP65, IP20), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the machine automation controller market is estimated to be worth USD 33.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019–2024. The major factors fueling the growth of the machine automation controller market include rising focus on reducing overall operational cost, increasing need to drive productivity in process industry, and growing use of robots in manufacturing sector.

"DCS to lead the market by 2019"

DCS offers centralized control of plant operation allowing flexible monitoring, control, and reporting of individual components operating on the production floor. Moreover, the unique ability of DCS to manage highly complex processes of automation makes it an ideal solution for companies with large production setup. The installation of DCS in the process industry enables companies to reduce downtime and improve production using optimal resources. The growing demand for products such as foods, beverages, and chemicals is expected to augment the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

"IP65 rated controller to hold the largest share of machine automation controller market"

Machine automation controllers with IP65 rating are utilized in a more demanding industrial environment where the automated system is in constant contact with dust, liquid, and solid objects. IP65 rated automation controller offers protection against dust and low-pressure jets of liquid from all directions. Automation controllers, such as DCS and industrial PC (IPC), have IP65 rating because a few components, such as flat panel monitors which do not have additional protection. The need to protect these external components has resulted in making IP65 rating a necessity.

"APAC to be largest market for machine automation controller during forecast period"

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the machine automation controller market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue till 2024. The huge domestic demand for automated controllers has led to the establishment of manufacturing units of various industries, such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics. However, growing labor costs, rapidly evolving manufacturing processes, and increasing operational costs have resulted in companies operating adopting automation technologies to address the challenges effectively.

Major players involved in the machine automation controller market include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa (Japan), Advantech (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Honeywell (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Omron (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Kollmorgen (US), and Kontron (Germany).

