Mach49 Expands EMEA Presence and Leadership

Meeting the rising need of European corporations focused on driving growth, Mach49 expands their leadership and appoints Christian Lindener and Clare McKitrick as co-leaders for Europe, Middle East, and Africa

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach49 , the Growth Builder for Global Businesses, announces further EMEA expansion to help the Global 1000 build their growth engines through venture building, venture investing, venture turnarounds, strategic partnering, and targeted M&A. Mach49 has also launched its Growth Institute to help organizations develop the internal innovation ecosystem that will ensure their ventures can leverage Mothership advantage, thrive in the market, and generate meaningful returns for decades to come.

Christian Lindener. Clare McKitrick.

Corporate venturing executive and serial entrepreneur Christian Lindener and lead venture builder Clare McKitrick have been named Co-Managing Partners of Mach49 EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 broadens its London and Amsterdam teams to further support the growing base of UK and EMEA clients, including Schneider Electric, Pernod Ricard, Shell, RWE Energy, SGS, TDK, Hitachi, Standard Bank, and others.

Mach49 continues to see increasing demand from European companies that want to partner with Mach49 because they are "100% focused on execution helping companies like Hitachi leverage our talent, ideas, brands, assets, competencies, capital, and customers to drive growth that matters by building internal growth engines and expanding corporate venture capital capabilities" noted Laurent Guengant , Hitachi Global Vice President, Strategy and Operations, Environmental Business Division, and Head of Corporate Venture Office EMEA.

Mach49 partners with global corporations to create a portfolio of new ventures and investments through corporate venture capital (CVC) that disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

"Mach49 is expanding our capabilities and team in EMEA to help meet the region's Global 1000–led disruptive growth with Clare and Christian's leadership," commented Linda Yates , Founder and CEO of Mach49.

Serial entrepreneur Lindener leads cross-industry digital strategy and large-scale technology transformations with clients across EMEA. He previously was head of Airbus Scale, the corporate venturing arm of the world's leading aerospace company, where he led their internal and external innovation strategy. There he co-founded several successful startups, including Reflex Aerospace and Skyroads. Lindener joined Mach49 in 2022 as Board Member-in-Residence.

"I look forward to unlocking the potential of corporate venturing for global businesses based in Europe, leveraging our deep startup ecosystem experience, success, and foresight," commented Lindener. "Large corporations in EMEA are well positioned to embrace venture building and venture investing to create new engines of growth — keeping their corporations viable for decades to come. With a focus on execution and client success, I bring more than two decades of experience building both corporate ventures and independent startups to propel the growth of big companies and help them innovate and thrive."

Expert venture builder Clare McKitrick was Mach49's first EMEA hire and grew the regional office into the 30+ strong team it is today. She's helped build ventures for Mach49's largest clients since 2019. McKitrick also joins Mach49's new Office of People and Belonging, led by Mach49's newly appointed Co-CEO David Charpie , to ensure the region represents the very best of Mach49's global culture of growth.

"Christian and I will work together to ensure the Mach49 EMEA team has the tools they need to continue performing at the highest level so that our clients can build and invest in game-changing portfolios of ventures," McKitrick commented.

About Mach49

Mach49 partners with global businesses to build their growth engines through venture building, venture investing, strategic partnering, and targeted M&A. We are 100% focused on execution, helping our clients disrupt existing markets and create new ones to drive meaningful growth.

The company is a unique cadre of successful serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and C-suite executives who have collectively generated over $60B in market value over their operating careers in companies they've invested in, managed, created, or built. Mach49 was founded by Linda Yates, author of The Unicorn Within: How Companies Can Create Game-Changing Ventures at Startup Speed (HBR Press, October 2022) — named a " Top Ten Business Books of 2022 " by Forbes, and recently selected by Malcolm Gladwell and Dan Pink as one of " 7 Startup Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read ." Mach49 is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Redwood City, Boston, London, and Amsterdam. www.mach49.com

