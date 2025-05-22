Mach42 Named Finalist in Three Prestigious Innovation Awards

Recognizing Mach42's Breakthroughs in AI-Powered Circuit Verification

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach42 has been named a finalist in three major innovation awards, underscoring its commitment to accelerating product development cycles and being recognized as the verification acceleration company.

Mach42 has been shortlisted for the Innovation Award at the 2025 OXBA awards. This recognition highlights Mach42's significant contributions to technological advancement in the region. In addition, Mach42 has been honored as a finalist in two award categories at the Thames Valley Tech and Innovation Awards , for AI Innovation of the Year and Innovative Tech Company of the Year. These honor pioneering deployments of AI technologies and celebrate the most innovative technology of the year.

About Mach42

Mach42 is delivering the next step-change in verification acceleration, leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technology to simplify, automate, and accelerate verification tasks. We leverage proprietary neural network technology to accelerate expensive calculations, and we do it with minimal data and high accuracy, providing many orders of magnitude speedup in verification acceleration. Our platform is already delivering a substantial competitive advantage to our early customers.

