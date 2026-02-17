MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions and deck machinery for four New Major Vessels for BC Ferries

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 17 FEB 2026 AT 9 AM CET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has been selected to supply cargo access solutions and deck machinery for four New Major Vessels as part of BC Ferries' historic fleet renewal plan. These next-generation, diesel-battery hybrid, all-electric ready vessels will be built at China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard Co., Ltd. The order was booked to MacGregor's first quarter 2026 orders received.

This order is the result of a collaborative approach with numerous project interest holders, ensuring the delivery of solutions that meet the specific requirements of the vessels and the customer. While MacGregor will provide the cargo access equipment along with a dedicated Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) package for the solution, its joint venture has secured the order for the deck machinery. Together, these solutions provide a comprehensive scope for the vessels and BC Ferries, ensuring long-term operational excellence.

The specialised cargo access equipment, deck machinery and the comprehensive ILS package from MacGregor will play a vital role in enhancing fleet resiliency and schedule efficiency. The standardised design and long-term support across the four vessels will support streamlined operations for the crew and faster loading and unloading to meet increasing passenger demand.

The new 172-metre ships are designed for BC Ferries' busiest routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in Canada. Built with a focus on environmental stewardship, the vessels feature advanced battery technologies and propellers engineered to minimise underwater noise to protect marine life.

"Our goal is to build a ferry system that is reliable, sustainable and ready for future growth," says Nicolas Jimenez, President and CEO of BC Ferries. "We appreciate the commitment to excellence from our suppliers like MacGregor as we work towards delivering a modern ferry experience for our customers and maintaining the vital connection between BC's coastal communities for decades to come."

"This is a great achievement that reinforces our commitment to our customers," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor. "By collaborating closely with the owner and our key partners, we were able to demonstrate our ability to deliver the right solutions to meet their specific needs. This order is a clear testament to the collective expertise of our global team."

"The Integrated Logistic Support package underscores our commitment to support the lifecycle of these vessels," says Tomas Hakala, Executive Vice President, Global Services Division, MacGregor. "The ILS package ensures the high availability of the equipment and provides BC Ferries with the predictability and technical support when needed."

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Janina Aalto, Senior Marketing Manager, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +358 40 777 6815, janina.aalto@macgregor.com

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/macgregor/r/macgregor-to-supply-cargo-access-solutions-and-deck-machinery-for-four-new-major-vessels-for-bc-ferr,c4308114

The following files are available for download: