M4Markets Takes the Stage at Dubai Forex Expo 2025 with a Year of Industry Awards and Strong Client Momentum

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M4Markets marked a successful participation at this year's Forex Expo Dubai , winning the prestigious Best Emerging Broker award of 2025. The expo was held on October 6–7, and it was a superior opportunity for clients and media outlets to walk through the brand's latest platform enhancements and global growth plans. The expo served as a timely stage to reflect on how far the company has progressed since last year's event, with the spotlight on a strong run of awards across execution quality, trading conditions, transparency, and client service. The team used the gathering to host live demos of its pricing and execution framework, outline its 2025 product roadmap, and reconnect with the region's growing community of professional and aspiring traders.

"Our unforgettable appearance in Dubai confirmed what we are hearing across markets. Traders want a broker that is adjusted to 2025," said Oscar Asly, CEO of the company, "and we've succeeded in meeting that demand. Over the past year we have doubled down on these details. The recognition we received during 2024 and into 2025 is meaningful because it ties directly to what clients experience day to day. Coming back to the expo with that momentum shows the brand is moving in the right direction."

Global Accolades Reinforcing Commitment to Quality

Aside from the Best Emerging Broker award granted in Dubai, M4Markets has earned multiple industry awards recognizing its excellence in trade execution, transparency, and client service, including titles such as Best Trade Execution, Best Spreads Broker, and Best Customer Experience Broker. These achievements highlight the brand's consistent performance across pricing, execution quality, and operational discipline. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA, and FSA Seychelles, M4Markets gives traders a clear and dependable environment to grow their skills and manage opportunities with confidence. Every part of its system, from execution quality to learning access, is shaped to maintain clarity and consistency. The company values precision and steady progress, reflecting a mindset that rewards preparation and performance.

Reinforcing the roadmap, Asly added: "Our focus stays simple. We pay attention to the small things that end up shaping the bigger picture. Pricing should hold steady when markets move, execution should stay sharp even when volumes surge, and every client should feel supported, not just served. We will continue to expand in regulated jurisdictions, invest in innovative platforms, and ship features that make decisions cleaner for serious traders. The objective is to exceed expectations without noise, one release and one client interaction at a time."

About M4Markets

M4Markets is an online brokerage firm designed for traders who value structure, precision, and a clear path to performance. The company provides access to forex, commodities, and indices with spreads starting from 0.0 pips, rapid execution with no requotes, and full fund security through segregation and negative balance protection. Operating under multiple regulatory authorities, M4Markets follows strict international standards in product governance and client fund management. Traders can choose between MetaTrader4 and Metatrader5, supported by multilingual assistance, three account types, fast funding options, and a full suite of learning and research tools. The broker continues to evolve with a focus on technology and trader development. Each upgrade to its platforms and services is driven by preparation, precision, and steady improvement that defines top-tier performance.