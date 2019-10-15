Lytx Recognises 'Coach of the Year' and 'Driver of the Year' at Inaugural UK User Group Conference

"It was so powerful and rewarding to exchange ideas and best practices with our clients and see so many dedicated individuals and fleets engaged in how to make the roads safer for the communities they serve," said Damian Penney, vice president and Europe general manager at Lytx. "Over the last year, we have helped numerous clients achieve and surpass their safety goals and reduce risky driving behaviours and collisions."

Coach and Driver of the Year Awards

The Lytx U.K. 2019 "Driver of the Year" and "Coach of the Year" Awards recognise an exceptional group of professional drivers and coaches currently using the Lytx Driver Safety Programme. This year's recipients embody the conference theme, "Make Safety Your Goal," and show how strong safety practices can lead to real results.

Coach of the Year: Bob Willson, Quality Line Transport

The recipient of the 2019 Coach of the Year Award, Bob Willson is committed to providing the gold standard for safety at Quality Line Transport. To deliver the highest level of safety day in and day out for his drivers, Willson holds regular safety awareness days, where he speaks with drivers one on one. He writes a personal letter to every driver who has an event and follows up with a face-to-face interaction to ensure he is providing the utmost guidance and support. His efforts have resulted in noticeable month-over-month safety improvements, including a reduction in collisions.

Driver of the Year: Derek Ashley, Alfa Travel, LTD.

A driver with 23 years of experience, Derek Ashley has provided enjoyable holidays for Alfa Travel passengers for the past two years, and is the recipient of the 2019 Driver of the Year Award. Throughout his career at Alfa Travel, Ashley has built a great rapport with each passenger group by providing outstanding customer service and fulfilling a personal commitment to ensure each passenger makes it safely to their destination. In his spare time, Ashley enjoys giving back to the community through charity and volunteer work, including cycling 300 miles for cancer research.

Event keynote speaker Paul Fletcher, former professional footballer, and managing director of University & College of Football Business, spoke on performing well within a successful team. Panelists included Andy Evans, personnel and compliance director, R.T. Keedwell Ltd.; Anthony Harding, driver systems support manager, Flogas Britain Limited; Greg Wilson, compliance manager, UPS SCS U.K. Ltd.; Mark Heffernan, operations & safety director, National Express; Mark Turner-Monk, deputy operations manager, Ensign Bus Company; Paul Bull, operations director, Alfa Travel; and Tim Eaton, head of logistics and supply chain, Flogas Britain Limited.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivalled Driver Safety Programme, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behaviour to change the future. Our customisable services and programmes span driver safety, risk detection, fleet telematics, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.lytx.co.uk, @LytxUK on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx

Alison Graves

858-380-3114

alison.graves@lytx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010749/Lytx_Award_Winner_Derek_Ashley_DOTY.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010750/Lytx_Award_Winner_Bob_Willson_COTY.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/201058/lytx_inc_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com



SOURCE Lytx, Inc.