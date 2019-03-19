Lynxspring Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing Building Automation Solutions that Seamlessly Integrate with Other System Architectures

"Lynxspring's E2E platform provides exceptional service delivery and value enhancements through a well-synchronized suite of solutions to ensure timely integration with a smart building's infrastructure," said Konkana Khaund, Director of Consulting at Frost & Sullivan. "By helping users perform functions at the edge, along with the cloud, Lynxspring's E2E platform enables users to connect and access data straight from the platform, as opposed to having to search devices, sensors, or pieces of equipment. This solution provides users immediate, actionable information to implement changes instantly."

In an increasingly connected environment, Lynxspring understands the value of collaborating with multiple groups through multiple alliances to support connectivity in its products. Its partnership ecosystem includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, as well as building owners and operators, which helps it extend the lifetime value of all the equipment and service offerings. Furthermore, cross leveraging data from OEMs' systems creates richer visualization and analytics for customers.

Much of the technology available in the built environment depends on system integrators; Lynxspring created a channel of approximately 250 system integrator partners throughout North America and in a few select international countries to support the built environment effectively. These partners deploy the company's technology in commercial office buildings, retail spaces, and universities. Lynxspring's technology can support other sectors in the IoT space that need to connect and obtain data—including non-traditional customers that may not be part of the building space but need to resolve challenges related to connectivity, access to data, integration, or interoperability.

"Before deployment, the Lynxspring Professional Services (LPS) team collaborates with customers to assess their individual needs and determine the most efficient route for integration and optimization. Together, they develop a plan, including a functional guide specification that outlines the operational value and desired outcome of the project," noted Khaund. "Lynxspring intends to apply the basic structure of E2E in other relevant IoT markets such as agriculture and equipment control while fortifying relationships with existing customers. This visionary strategy and robust platform will enhance the company's value proposition and set it apart from its peers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Lynxspring

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology to create intelligent buildings, better energy management systems, equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine and IoT applications. Lynxspring technologies and solutions simplify connectivity, integration, interoperability, data access and normalization and analytics from the edge to the enterprise. The company's solutions are deployed in billions of square feet of commercial settings in the United States and internationally. More information about Lynxspring is available at https://www.lynxspring.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

