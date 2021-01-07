Lyfebulb Announces Call-to-Action for Submissions to the 2021 Innovation Challenge: Thriving with Transplantation

The Innovation Challenge, sponsored by CSL Behring, will take place virtually in May 2021 and is open to patient entrepreneurs – those who have been affected by chronic disease as either a patient or support partner for a loved one and started a company to develop solutions to an unmet need identified in their disease journey.

"We are thrilled to kick-off the new year with the announcement of an initiative that sparked Lyfebulb's founding in 2014." said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb and transplant recipient. "Having personally experienced the complications of living with chronic disease, Lyfebulb was founded upon the core principles that patients need patients and patients can be innovators. We are honored to be working with our partner, CSL Behring, to amplify that messaging and further inspire innovation to help people not just survive, but thrive."

Submissions may span devices, diagnostics, consumer products, products for healthcare professionals, and healthcare IT to directly treat or manage transplants, as well as support overall physical and mental well-being. Selected finalists will receive an invitation to pitch their company's solutions to an expert panel of judges comprised of healthcare industry, medical and patient leaders. One winner will be awarded a $25,000 monetary grant. Competing finalists may be considered for possible partnerships or investments beyond the challenge. To apply or learn more, please visit: https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-challenges/challenges/lyfebulb-csl-innovation-challenge

"Innovation is a core value at CSL Behring," said Kevin Kovaleski, Vice President, Global Commercial Development, Transplant, CSL Behring. "Supporting ventures like this Innovation Challenge is fundamental to understanding the challenges that transplant recipients are really experiencing in day-to-day life, and ultimately, improving outcomes for patients."

The Innovation Challenge is one component of a larger partnership between Lyfebulb and CSL Behring to generate new solutions to better serve members within the transplant community.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused, patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry to support user-driven innovation. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health, substance use disorder, migraine, transplantation, psoriasis, chronic cough, and chronic kidney disease. See Lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn, and Lyfebulb LinkedIn.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring

