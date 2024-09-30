LVL Presents The Thunderpick World Championship, CS2 Grand Finals, Live!; Tickets Available for Purchase on Oct. 1

BERLIN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LVL, in collaboration with GRID, proudly announced today that it will host the 2024 Thunderpick World Championship 2024 Finals. The global professional CS2 tournament with a record-setting $1 million (USD) prize pool, along with LVL, one of the premier venues for gaming and esports in Berlin, promises an electrifying LAN event for all Counter-Strike fans!

Official teaser video: LVL presents Thunderpick World Championship 2024

Tickets to the event, which is shaping to be one of the most exciting events this year with some of the biggest names in esports, will go on sale tomorrow, Oct. 1.

The Thunderpick World Champions 2024 Finals will feature an online GSL Group Stage which will take place from Oct. 21 to 25. The 16 teams – including BLEED, Cloud9, Legacy, M80, Imperial, BESTIA, BIG, HEROIC, fnatic, Falcons, Virtus.Pro and more -- will be split into four groups, each with four teams. They will compete within their group for a berth in the single-elimination Playoffs, with the top two teams per group advancing and the remaining two being disqualified.

The eight winning teams will then compete head-to-head in best-of-three matchups on Oct. 26 in the Quarterfinals. The four winning teams proceed to the Semifinals on Nov. 2, played live at LVL in Berlin.

On Nov. 3, the two losing teams will compete for third place, followed by the best-of-five Grand Final, where the two winning teams will then compete for the title and $500,000 first prize.

"With the stakes higher than ever thanks to a $1M prize pool, crazy talented teams, and an awesome production team, the Thunderpick World Championship is shaping up to be an event fans will not want to miss, and now with LVL, fans can experience all the action in-person," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick. "Due to the size of the venue, we expect tickets to sell out fast, so we encourage fans to secure their seats now for this epic event!"

The broadcast will be led by a star-studded lineup of talent:

Desk Host: Tres "stunna" Saranthus

Analyst: Janko "YN k" Paunović

k" Paunović Analyst: Sudhen "Bleh" Wahengbam

Caster: Hugo "Hugo" Byron

Caster: Adam "Dinko" Hawthorne

Interviewer: Edona "Dona Spock" Musliu

This is the second year of the Thunderpick World Championship. In 2023, the total prize pool was $600,000 and FaZe Clan won the Grand Final. For this year's event, competing teams participated in six qualifier rounds across three global regions – Europe, North America and South America – which started in April.

Tickets to the event, which are limited, can be purchased here .

GRID is the official esports services provider and data partner of the Thunderpick World Championship. GRID's comprehensive suite, featuring cutting-edge tournament tools, data visualization, and robust infrastructure, will be pivotal in enhancing the integrity, security, and commercial potential of the Thunderpick World Championship 2024.

About Thunderpick World Championship

The Thunderpick World Championship is a Counter-Strike tournament with a prize pool of $1,000,000 – the highest prize ever sponsored by a bookmaker to date. This esports tournament will see some of the best Counter-Strike teams fighting it out for the grand prize. The tournament is hosted in collaboration with data partner GRID. Many of the Thunderpick World Championship teams competing in the Counter-Strike tournament find themselves in the top 100 on the HLTV rankings list.

About GRID

GRID is an official data platform for League of Legends, VALORANT, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, CS2, and Dota2, providing solutions for data extraction, analytics, integrity, and distribution in competitive game titles.

