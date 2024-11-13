Luzern eCommerce announces strategic acquisition of Tambo

Positions as "Europe's No.1 eCommerce Technology and Services provider"

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzern eCommerce, Europe's leading eCommerce Accelerator, today announced the acquisition of Tambo Marketplaces Limited (Tambo), the UK based award-winning technology and services provider renowned for helping brands gain a competitive edge on Amazon and beyond through innovative AMC (Amazon Marketing Cloud), advertising and retail optimisation solutions.

A key aspect of this acquisition is the combined strengths of both companies' capabilities, now delivering a game-changing 1P/3P solution—uniquely combining Tambo's 1P expert solutions with Luzern's robust 3P capabilities.

By adding Tambo's advanced consultancy, analytics, and Amazon Marketing Cloud expertise, Luzern eCommerce now delivers a powerful end-to-end solution.

The combination of cutting-edge technology and expert managed services, empowers brands to connect with and convert more buyers through solutions delivered at every stage of the value journey:

Targeted Advertising : Driving impactful customer engagement and conversions through sophisticated, data-powered insights.

: Driving impactful customer engagement and conversions through sophisticated, data-powered insights. Strategic Content and Optimised Listings : Engaging customers with content designed to boost visibility and conversion, crafted from in-depth industry expertise.

: Engaging customers with content designed to boost visibility and conversion, crafted from in-depth industry expertise. Automated Pricing Solutions : Leveraging intelligent pricing strategies to maximise sales, protect brand positioning, and maintain margins that drive profitability.

: Leveraging intelligent pricing strategies to maximise sales, protect brand positioning, and maintain margins that drive profitability. AI-Driven Demand Forecasting : Enabling brands to anticipate stock needs, adapt supply strategies, and stay ahead of real-time market shifts.

: Enabling brands to anticipate stock needs, adapt supply strategies, and stay ahead of real-time market shifts. Streamlined Inventory and Fulfilment: Supporting brand growth with adaptive logistics and responsive inventory management to meet demand across channels.

Luzern eCommerce is a leader in driving profitable growth for brands, continually advancing market-leading innovations. The latest release of the company's Channel Optimizer™ platform also introduces an enhanced Margin Optimizer. Powered by breakthrough Generative AI, this tool dynamically adjusts prices based on real-time market conditions, maximising both competitiveness and profitability. Unlike conventional repricers that often trigger a "race to the bottom" in pricing, our Margin Optimizer strategically maintains brand positioning and automates optimal price adjustments, granting brands exceptional control over their pricing.

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal Mooney, Executive Chair of Luzern eCommerce Group, said, "We're delighted to announce the acquisition of Tambo. This acquisition reinforces our position as Europe's No.1 eCommerce technology and services provider, enabling us to provide unmatched support to clients. With Tambo on board, we're enabling brands to unlock new growth, optimise their Amazon strategies, and scale profitably across channels".

Paul Adams, Tambo CEO, added, "Joining forces with Luzern eCommerce enables us to provide brands with an unmatched, all-encompassing eCommerce solution. Together, we're giving brands everything they need to succeed on Amazon and beyond, from strategy and execution to measurable growth."

The integration of Tambo's expertise in Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) analytics with Luzern's proprietary technology delivers advanced, multi-dimensional insights into customer acquisition. Through AMC, customer behaviour can be tracked and visualised across Amazon touchpoints, refining campaign strategies to boost ad spend efficiency. This enhanced capability supports a higher return on ad spend (ROAS) through precisely targeted engagement, setting a new standard for performance optimisation in eCommerce.

Pat Sherlock, Luzern eCommerce Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, added: "With the combined power of Luzern's Channel Optimizer™ and Tambo's market leading eCommerce technology platform, Tambo Compass, brands now benefit from a single destination for tech-enabled services that deliver the insights and strategic tools needed to elevate performance and scale profitably."

With this acquisition and a continued focus on innovation, Luzern eCommerce is reinforcing its position as the leading eCommerce accelerator for ambitious brands aiming to drive profitable growth in eCommerce. Luzern's powerful combination of advanced technology, deep expertise, and strategic insight empowers brands to achieve sustainable success across Amazon, marketplaces, and direct-to-consumer channels.

About Tambo

Headquartered in London, Tambo is an eCommerce technology and services provider that helps ambitious brands outpace their competition on Amazon and other marketplaces in the UK and internationally. We offer a range of services, including consultancy, managed service (1P & 3P), content optimisation, advertising, and analytics. Our services are powered by Tambo Compass, a market-leading data, insight, and activation tool. Tambo is an Advanced Amazon Partner, AMC co-developer, and multiple award winner, most recently winning Gold at the Global Amazon Advertising Award.

About Luzern eCommerce

As Europe's leading eCommerce Accelerator, Luzern eCommerce optimises sales, margins, and inventory across channels and geographies for brands worldwide. Through our proprietary technology, Channel Optimizer™, and deep domain expertise, we help brands connect with and convert customers on their channel of choice—whether that's Amazon, other marketplaces, or direct-to-consumer (D2C) webstores. Renowned for excellence in execution, Luzern eCommerce brings speed and agility to ensure rapid time-to-value for our clients. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Luzern eCommerce is trusted by brands such as Philips, Fossil, Petsafe, HTC, and Nestlé, and has a proven record of dramatically growing online revenues.

