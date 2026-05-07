LUYUAN Establishes West Africa Market Development Center in Nigeria, Anchoring Localization with "China Product Standards + African Channel Expertise"

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, today announced the establishment of its West Africa Market Development Center in Nigeria at the 2026 LUYUAN Overseas Partners Conference held in Shanghai. Operated by Jinhua Rainsun International Trade Co., Ltd. (Rainsun), the center marks a pivotal step in LUYUAN's "China R&D and supply chain + global design + local operations" strategy in West Africa, and a major milestone in its capability-export drive across the continent.

Rainsun started in textiles and has grown into a leading trader in Nigeria over nearly 20 years. Its distribution network covers all states. After two decades on the ground, Rainsun knows Nigeria's extreme climate, tough road conditions, and above all, the local demand for products that are reliable, durable, and honest.

"The African market does not fall for low-price gimmicks. It only trusts solid quality," said Sun Huan, chairman of Rainsun. "LUYUAN's persistence in core technologies like the liquid-cooled motor, proven by tens of millions of users in China, is precisely why we chose to partner with LUYUAN. We will focus on localized product adaptation, scaled channel coverage, and systematic service support, so that quality Chinese products become trusted companions for African riders."

"This center is not a sales office. We are building capabilities where they matter," emphasized HU Jihong, Founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group. "LUYUAN contributes core technologies and products validated by the world's largest two-wheeler market. Rainsun brings two decades of local understanding and service networks. Together, we deliver the most reliable and best-suited green mobility solutions to Nigerian users."

The West Africa Market Development Center will set up dedicated after-sales service centers, technical training centers, and parts warehousing centers to offer one-stop support to local dealers and users. The center will also tailor LUYUAN's product portfolio to Nigerian riding conditions, ensuring every vehicle is built to handle Africa's heat, dust, and rugged roads.

About LUYUAN Group

LUYUAN Group is a global leader in electric two-wheelers, with core expertise in liquid-cooled motor technology and intelligent powertrain systems. Its brand portfolio includes LUYUAN and LYVA. In 2026, LUYUAN launched six innovation centers across Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Africa, and unveiled a global partner network including BMW Group – accelerating its transformation from "Made in China" to a truly global ecosystem platform.

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