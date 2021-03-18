Luxury Portfolio International expands global property exposure through JamesEdition

For more than a decade, JamesEdition has offered one-of-a-kind digital classifieds through a platform that connects and protects specialized buyers and sellers from around the world. The site now generates 10 million+ pageviews per month and has experienced five times growth within real estate in 2020.

LPI markets approximately 50,000 of the world's most remarkable homes annually. Its 200+ affiliated firms represent the high-end component of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, an organization that encompasses 550 companies and 135,000 associates producing over one million transactions in over 70 countries.

The relationship also includes syndication for all LPI listings in Bloomberg's Property Listings, providing added exposure through one of the world's biggest media companies.

"We at JamesEdition are very excited to announce this new partnership with Luxury Portfolio International. Hundreds of the best real estate companies globally will now present their listings with the Luxury Portfolio International® brand and logo to our audience of High Net Worth Individuals," Eric Finnas Dahlstrom, CEO, JamesEdition said.

"As a truly global organization, LPI markets extraordinary homes in markets around the world, so it was a natural fit to align with JamesEdition and present our listings to their highly engaged audience of high-value buyers," adds Luxury Portfolio International® President Mickey Alam Khan.

The launch of the relationship is especially timely, as noted by Eric Finnas Dahlstrom. "In these unprecedented times we have seen a tremendous growth in interest for international luxury properties on the platform, and the constraints that have been put on traveling have created a demand for real estate professionals to adapt to a new reality where a larger part of the customer journey is spent online. It is clear that Luxury Portfolio International® members are at the forefront of the industry in this change, offering not only top quality listings, but also using consumer-centric technologies, such as virtual tours, that fit perfectly with JamesEdition's global footprint."

Visit the Real Estate section of JamesEdition to see all LPI listings.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

ABOUT JAMESEDITION

Over the past decade, JamesEdition has created a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive digital classifieds for some of the most valuable listings in the world. Since its founding in 2008, the company has grown to generate over 860,000 users per month to its premium selection of luxury assets. This insight-driven marketplace and community, facilitates transactions and fosters connections between these unique and specialized buyers and over 8,000 businesses from around the globe. With an unparalleled reputation for its curated collection of more than 200,000+ listings across ten different categories including; homes, cars, jets, yachts, jewelry, even private islands; JamesEdition provides a singular destination for the international, ultra-high-end luxury enthusiast.

