Luxury membership 5 Stars Medical Club embraces Web 3.0 in tie-up with medical blockchain project CARE

TOKYO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Stars Medical Club, a luxury membership health facility powered by Well Medical Group Co., Ltd., that owns and operates the Clinic 9ru cosmetic dermatology clinic and The Prevention Clinic Tokyo VIP health screen clinic, both located on the 4th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo, has partnered with CARE, a blockchain technology-based healthcare project.

About the partnership

CLINIC 9ru THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO

In today's health sector, electronic medical records that store diagnostic results and treatments continue to be administered by individual clinics, with the result that a patient's medical history becomes lost once the patient switches clinics and the various tests need to be re-administered in order to determine the patient's condition and course of treatment.

The goal of the CARE project is to streamline the handling of medical information and democratize data by through the application of blockchain technology so that the patients themselves can manage and share their personal information including their medical data. Endorsing this vision, 5 Stars Medical Club has partnered with the project.

5 Stars Medical Club will be conducting demonstration tests including management of medical data in collaboration with the CARE project, with the vision of realizing the utilization of NFT and bill settlement using a proprietary token.

About the CARE Project and the Clinics

CARE Project https://www.wellnesscares.io/

The goal of the CARE Project is to democratize data by enabling patients to manage their own private information including their medical data, through the use of soulbound tokens or SBT, a publicly verifiable and non-transferable nonfungible token (NFT) that represents an individual's credentials and that depends on blockchain technology.

About the Clinics

THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO https://preventionclinic.tokyo/

"preventive health screening, a new approach to healthcare"

Rather than discovering an illness once it is already well underway, this method detects the signs and cause of any illness at an early stage and works to eliminate it or prevent it from progressing by providing lifestyle guidance and treatment directed at the functioning of the cell. By doing so, patients will be able to choose among novel preventive treatments such as immune-cell therapy or blood purification therapy without going through major surgery or painful treatments that would force them to sacrifice their social lives.

CLINIC 9ru https://9ru.tokyo/

"Treating the signs of aging in preparation for the future"

The clinic takes it up to the next level when it comes to skin aging care with world-class state of the art laser equipment that has proven highly effective in treating dark spots, pores and dull skin, and in removing unwanted hair. .

An all-private room, luxury service, members only club

5 Stars Medical Club http://5stars.tokyo/

A luxury members-only medical club established in March 2021

The owner and operator of CLINIC 9ru with its world class cutting-edge anti-aging treatment and medical skincare and THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO, the next generation health screening clinic that manages future risks by using state of the art genetic testing technology. Both clinics are located on the 4th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo.

