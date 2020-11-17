Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in online retail of luxury handbag and development in emerging economies drive the growth of the global luxury handbag market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Handbag Market by Type (Handbag, Backpack, Wallet, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Duty-Free Stores, Online Stores, Discount Stores, Hypermarkets, And Specialty Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global luxury handbag industry was estimated at $58.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $89.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in online retail of luxury handbag and development in emerging economies fuel the growth of the global luxury handbag market. On the other hand, high taxation and import duties on luxury goods restrain the growth to some extent. However, development in social media marketing is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6362

Covid-19 scenario:





The luxury retail industry has taken a big hit since the Covid-19 outbreak, especially the used clothes and accessories start-ups.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed consumer behavior, demand,and purchasing pattern. Thus, major market players in the industry have to reevaluate and rethink marketing strategies to attract customers.

Several luxury handbags companies such as Gucci have increased prices of their products to curb Covid-19 impacts on the company's revenue.

The handbag segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on type, the handbag segment contributed to more than half of the global luxury handbag market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. Factors such as emergence of young populace, increase in disposable income, rise in number of working women, and surge in affordability of luxury products are expected to propel the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the wallet segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.00% during 2019–2026. Manufacturers are now launching different kinds of designer wallets and specialized editions for the same, and this factor is attracting the customers from all over the world, thereby boosting the segment growth.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its top status during the estimated period-

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than half of the global luxury handbag market. Increase in affluent population in emerging countries such as China has driven the growth of the segment. At the same time, the online stores would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% till 2026, owing to rise in internet penetration across the globe.

Europe, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe accounted for more than one-third of theglobal luxury handbag market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2026. This is because the European market presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the estimated period. Demographics, reduction of productivity and rise of the digital economy impact the long-term growth of the Asia-Pacific luxury handbag market.

For Purchase Enquiry at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6362

Leading players in the market-

FurlaSpA

Luxottica Group

ZV France SAS

Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand

LVMH

Mulberry Group

Vera Bradley

Guccio Gucci S.p.A

Longchamp

Valentino S.p.A.

ZV France SAS

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Travel Retail Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Functional Apparel Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Dating Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Luxury Footwear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research