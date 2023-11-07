Luxury Fashion Market to Hit $401.73 Billion by 2028, A 2X Growth in the Next 6 Years, Travel & Tourism Opening Up New Avenues in the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the luxury fashion market is growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3989

Luxury Fashion Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "Luxury Fashion Market"

106 – Tables

144 – Figures

349 – Pages

Luxury Fashion Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) $401.73 Billion Market Size (2022) $280.92 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.14 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, End-User, Generation, Distribution Channel, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Increasing Acceptance by Millennials & Gen Z Population

Growing High Net Worth Individuals

Growth in Travel & Tourism

Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Get 10% Free Customization Worth $1500: https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3989

APAC leads the luxury fashion market, with Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa following in descending order of influence and market dominance. Currently, luxury fashion vendors are embracing AR technology to revolutionize consumer engagement. With the integration of AR experiences, customers can virtually try on high-end clothing and accessories, creating a unique and immersive shopping journey. This enhances convenience and addresses issues related to fit and style preferences. Moreover, AR enables brands to showcase their products in interactive and captivating ways, crafting a memorable shopping experience. This elevated engagement and customization is expected to significantly boost demand in the luxury fashion sector, particularly among tech-savvy consumers seeking a more refined and interactive shopping experience. As a result, the adoption of AR technology is set to transform the industry, piquing consumer interest and driving demand in luxury fashion.

Travel & tourism play a significant role in driving the demand for luxury fashion products. The international purchase of luxury goods is increasingly gaining momentum and adding to the luxury fashion brands' revenue. More than 45% of luxury purchases are made by tourists, whether in a foreign country or at the airports. Global luxury hotel sales grew by 26.90% in 2022 and, in 2023, are expected to grow by 16.99% more. Hence, the increase in travel & tourism with the opening of the economy is leading to the increasing demand for luxury fashion goods in the market.

Recent Developments in the Luxury Fashion Market:

Armani: The organization expanded its business and focused on opening new green outlets due to consumers being able to access a wide variety of products. For instance, in 2021, the company opened seven new green retail outlets in Italy .

The organization expanded its business and focused on opening new green outlets due to consumers being able to access a wide variety of products. For instance, in 2021, the company opened seven new green retail outlets in . Loui Vuitton : The LVMH Group is focused on expanding its production capacities to ensure sustainable growth. With this, the company is expected to grow its product portfolio and brand value in the luxury fashion market.

The LVMH Group is focused on expanding its production capacities to ensure sustainable growth. With this, the company is expected to grow its product portfolio and brand value in the luxury fashion market. Burberry: The company strategy is to maximize the potential of all product categories, ensure they thrive, and achieve optimal performance. They aim to bring every category to its fullest potential by utilizing innovative approaches and resources to drive growth and success.

Gen X Dominates Market Share while Millennials and Gen Z witnessing Fastest Growth

The global Gen X luxury fashion market will reach $153.28 billion by 2028. The new luxury brands entering the market are expected to face certain drawbacks, making it difficult to capture new customers of this generation. Moreover, it is also likely to be unfavorable for the existing luxury fashion brands to gain the share of other brands, especially of the population in this generation. Luxury brands that proactively emphasize their commitment to sustainable and ethical principles stand to establish a strong resonance with Gen X consumers. They seek transparency in supply chains, environmentally friendly materials, and a demonstrated dedication to social responsibility. Luxury brands that integrate sustainable practices throughout their operations and demonstrate a genuine commitment to reducing their ecological footprint are poised to gain a competitive advantage within this discerning market segment.

The global Millennials & Gen Z luxury fashion market is growing at a CAGR of 7.39% during 2022-2028. Millennials and Gen Z, the younger target consumers of the market, are highly inclined toward digital channels. Most of the population in this category prefers to shop for products online. As a result, it is necessary for brands to increasingly focus on driving their online channels and enhancing customer service to offer better customer experience. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, the US, and Brazil account for most of the millennial population. These countries together make up around 50% of the global millennial population. Moreover, Nigeria, India, and Indonesia are the few countries with the highest Gen Z population. Hence, these countries offer significant growth opportunities for expanding luxury fashion brands and tapping potential customers in the upcoming years.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/luxury-fashion-market-size

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Key Company Profiles

Giorgio Armani

Burberry

Capri Holdings Limited

Dolce & Gabbana

Estée Lauder Companies

HUGO BOSS

Kering

LVMH

PRADA Group

Tapestry

CESARE ATTOLINI

CANALI

F J Benjamin

Hermes

Max Mara

Mitsui & CO., Ltd.

Moncler

Roberto Cavalli

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSKLEN

SHISEIDO

Swatch Group

Swarovski

sungjoo group

Salvatore Ferragamo

Zegna

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Apparel

Leather Goods

Watches

Footwear

Jewellery

Others

End-User

Women

Men

Children

Generation

Gen X

Millennials & Gen Z

Baby Boomer & Silent Gen

Distribution Channel

Retail

Wholesale

Sales Channel

Online

Mono Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Off-Price Stores

Airports

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia and New Zealand

and

Singapore



The Rest of APAC

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



The Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Netherland



The Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Egypt



The Rest of MEA

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/luxury-fashion-market-size?details=tableOfContents

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the luxury fashion market?

What is the growth rate of the global luxury fashion market?

Which region dominates the global luxury fashion market share?

What are the significant trends in the luxury fashion market?

Who are the key players in the global EdTech market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Luxury Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024

Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Sportswear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Protective Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1000+ reports published till date

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268999/LUXURY_FASHION_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg