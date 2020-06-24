Luxury Driven by Innovation - RÉDUIT is Introducing the RÉDUIT One Gold and the LED Hairpods™ Series

This is changing as we speak: beauty tech is beginning to bloom, and it is opening completely new opportunities for the evolution of luxury beauty. With the release of the RÉDUIT One Gold, and the LED Hairpods™, RÉDUIT continues to set new standards.

Creating relevant innovation requires a lot of effort, and coming up with a new groundbreaking design is only the tip of the iceberg. You are now offering something nobody has yet seen, something that they have not yet had the opportunity to seek out, something that no one has ever bought or sold. One is now faced with rewiring a consumer path from scratch, formulating an experience that will link this innovation to existing realities. This is when luxury becomes key in terms of connecting novelty with existing context and evolving our semiotic landscape.

Luxury is the most natural of perception gateways to present new value. It commands attention and credibility, but it must be consistent along the entire contact perimeter: the product, its placement, the experience of discovery all have to be aligned to enhance value. Only then can luxury carry innovation; only then can tech evolve beauty itself.

The RÉDUIT One Gold represents the epitome of luxury haircare, providing a sophisticated solution for Hairpods™ applications. When used in conjunction with RÉDUIT Hairpods™, it harnesses the power of magnetic misting and ultrasonic diffusion to nourish and rejuvenate your hair in seconds. With its unique boost function, the RÉDUIT One Gold can disperse even more actives on your hair, delivering them in less time and with less effort. Simply press the button twice to boost your treatment and discover haircare like never before.

The Precision Conditioner LED Hairpods™ complement the philosophy of the ultimate luxury haircare experience: the effectiveness of the highly concentrated actives is supplemented by a 462 nm blue LED-treatment designed to calm and improve scalp conditions and create stronger, more manageable hair from the inside out.

The new products are priced at USD 299.00 (AUD 599.00) for the RÉDUIT One Gold applicator device, and USD 29.90 (AUD 59.90) for the Precision Conditioner LED Hairpods™. In addition to reduit.com, the products will be available from a select number of high-end department stores and premium e-commerce sites.

About RÉDUIT:

In French 'Réduit' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

