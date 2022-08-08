Luxonis Signs Distribution Agreement with Westbase.io to Expand Reach in Europe

CALDICOT, Wales, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxonis, a leading manufacturer of robotic vision solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Westbase.io, leading distributor of Extended Reality (XR) technologies, 4G/5G and IoT for industry. Westbase.io has over 30 years' experience working with distributed enterprise, providing technologies that connect assets, teams and places to enable better ways of communicating and operating. The company is committed to offering best-in-class Extended Reality (XR) technologies for use in industry, and the addition of Luxonis diversifies their current portfolio by adding new robotic vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

Becoming a Luxonis distributor will enhance the AI component of Westbase.io's portfolio, and addresses an impressive selection of industries and applications, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, to navigation and education. Bringing the right products and services to Westbase.io partners is essential to the company, and this extension will enable these partners to tap into new XR opportunities.

Westbase.io addresses the needs of organisations with distributed assets and locations where technology is essential to driving performance, safety and security. Working across industrial and enterprise environments, the company can bring its expertise to nearly any scenario:

"Luxonis' new generation of robotic vision solutions is making spatial AI accessible for endless possibilities. By embedding complex technologies, such as computer vision and machine learning, into a camera solution which is simple to integrate and deploy, we believe they are leading the way in their market," said Sacha Kakad, Managing Director of Westbase.io, "Adding their solutions to our XR portfolio takes us into brand new markets and applications, while still leveraging our leading expertise and support offerings in distributed enterprise and connected technologies. We are excited to see where this partnership will take us."

Tony Rassavong, Chief Revenue Officer at Luxonis, added, "The future is bright for both Luxonis and Westbase.io. We're excited to be working with such an established company to bring robotic vision solutions throughout Europe and beyond. OAK cameras from Luxonis are designed with the intention of improving the engineering efficiency of the world, and relationships like those with Westbase.io are making it happen."

About Luxonis

The mission at Luxonis is robotic vision, made simple. They are working to improve the engineering efficiency of the world through their industry leading and award winning camera systems, which embed AI, CV, and machine learning into a high performing, compact package. Luxonis offers full-stack solutions stretching from hardware, firmware, software, and a growing cloud-based management platform, and prioritizes customer success above all else through the continued development of their DepthAI ecosystem. Find out more.

About Westbase.io

Westbase.io is the leading distributor of 4G/5G, IoT and Extended Reality (XR) technologies. Whether it's increasing profitability, productivity or safety, Westbase.io can help to deliver better ways of working for everyone. We take today's business challenges and turn them into future opportunities which make a real difference.

Our partner support and services are at the heart of our business. We take the time to understand the context as well as the complex, both in your business and your objectives, so that we can provide support which realises your ambitions. Find out more.

SOURCE Westbase.io