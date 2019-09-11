Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, Forms Strategic Alliance with Fenergo

DUBLIN and LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, today announced that Luxoft, a DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) company has joined its partner eco-system and become a Global Platinum Partner.

Fenergo and Luxoft will collaborate to better enable global financial institutions to implement Fenergo's platform and accelerate digital transformation. Their combined efforts will enable financial institutions to onboard clients faster and address compliance challenges associated with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Fenergo's partner ecosystem consists of 300 global organisations, of which just three are currently platinum partner members.

Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo said: "We are thrilled to welcome Luxoft into our partner community. Their deep experience, industry knowledge and heritage of providing proven digital transformation and systems integration for the world's largest enterprises make them an ideal partner for Fenergo and will enable us to scale our business at a greater pace."

Luxoft will offer Fenergo's client community members best-in-class, professional consulting services to enable the rapid systems integration and deployment of Fenergo's platform and suite of digital capabilities. Luxoft enables digital business transformation, enhances customer experiences, and boosts operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services.

Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and president and CEO, Luxoft said: "Fenergo shares our vision to provide clients transformative digital solutions at scale by deploying best-in-class KYC, AML and digital onboarding capabilities with an outcome-based approach. Our partnership with Fenergo aligns with our strength and success in financial services, and presents new opportunities to grow our business, expand our partner ecosystem, and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

DXC Technology completed its acquisition of Luxoft on June 14, 2019, building on DXC's unique value proposition as an end-to-end, mission-critical IT and digital services market leader, and strengthening the company's ability to design and deploy transformative digital solutions for clients at scale.

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting over 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company's global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology .

About Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting, and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

SOURCE Fenergo