LuxInbound: LigneSante on the Forefront of Integrative Medicine Collaboration

Integrative medicine proposes a partnership between the doctor and his patient for the maintenance of health. It starts by placing the patient as the main actor in the process, as his health agent. The patient no longer passively receives treatment for an illness and actively participates in their health. Health is also an individual responsibility.

In this partnership, integrative medicine brings together professionals from different areas because interdisciplinarity is essential to take care of a patient. It is associated with the treatment of conventional medicine making use of alternative medicine knowledge, such as meditative practices, breathing techniques, relaxation, mindfulness, use of herbal medicines, always based on evidence regarding safety and efficacy.

The service provided by therapists of integrative medicine consists of non-invasive body techniques, free of any religious basis and adapted to the needs and limitations of the patient. Performed individually, they may include physical practices such as stretching, breathing exercises, light massages (without oils or cream) and relaxation practices conducted by the therapist's speech (voice).

The objective of the work is to provide moments of relaxation and well-being to reduce anxiety and stress, be it emotional, physical, or mental.

The basis of the work is the practice of mindfulness exercises in the present moment, which provides this state of well-being and deep relaxation.

This deep relaxation helps patients identify their needs and report symptoms to medical and care staff.

Stress management techniques are taught to patients and caregivers so that they routinely use them at all times during treatment.

Principles of Integrative Medicine:

Health is seen as a vital state of physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being that enables one to be engaged in one's life.

The doctor acts as a partner in the healing process. The informed patient is part of the treatment plan decision process.

Interventions aimed at treating the disease as well as assisting the whole person: addressing all aspects that influence the condition and healing process.

Patients are instructed to recognize, manage, and reduce stressors.

Patients receive nutritional guidance: food is considered a principal-agent in promoting disease and health.

The impact of social influences on the disease process and health is considered and included in the treatment plan.

Environmental influences on the healing process and health are addressed, investigated, and considered in the treatment plan.

The treatment plan is shared and integrated among all health professionals involved.

Each patient developed an individualized treatment plan based on their demands and needs.

Health promotion and prevention are emphasized in the treatment plan.

All therapeutic approaches, health professionals, and disciplines are considered.

