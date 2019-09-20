LuxInbound: LigneSante is Paving the Way for an Integrated Health System

"I became aware of the importance of collaborating with other doctors and therapists, and I was frustrated to find it challenging to find the right person to contact. In current days social media allows instant communication between millions of people. The complete lack of tools for the online exchange between health professionals has become almost shocking to me."

- Dr. Fumagalli, Founder

What are the benefits of integrative medicine?

1. Focus on treating the patient

The medical community dedicated to integrative medicine understands that it is much more important to treat the person as a whole. Meaning to look deeper than the surface of the problem, the doctor looks for its origin and works to change the habits that generated the problem. This form of treatment is very effective in the long term, since not only will patients heal, but they will also improve their quality of life.

2. The patient knows all the processes

Integrative medicine tries to make the patient a partner and keep him aware of everything that is going to happen. It is not only concerned with providing medications or recommending analysis but also deals with lifestyle decisions that will affect your future.

Also, it takes into account other aspects, such as the patient's opinions about the treatment and previous experiences with different alternative therapies.

3. Calm process

Instead of overwhelming the patient with many changes, information, and treatments, the specialist moves one step at a time. Allowing the patient to adapt to the changes and accept the treatment in a better mood.

4. It is excellent for people with chronic problems

Integrative medicine is a very good tool for those who suffer from chronic problems or pain and are often harmed because traditional medicine is not able to find out what their underlying problem is. Integrative medicine, once again, tries to keep the whole body in balance.

5. Ensure your complete personalized care

Because integrative medicine looks at the entire picture and not just the symptoms, doctors have to spend more time with the patient to fully understand what is happening and what the underlying problem is. This, as a consequence, produces a significant improvement in health more effectively by recovering much faster than with traditional treatments.

