LUXHABITAT SOTHEBY'S REAL ESTATE APPOINTED BROKERAGE FOR FREEHOLD RESIDENCES AT RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI

AED 153.1 million triplex penthouse and AED 87 million four-storey villa are among 14 luxury properties on sale at Raffles Residences

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As brokerage of Raffles Residences on The Palm Jumeirah, LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty has fourteen fully furnished high-end properties at the Raffles Residences available for sale.

The offering that will be serviced by the Raffles hotel includes four villas, seven apartments and three triplex penthouses. Ready for purchase and already fully furnished, the villas range from AED 52.1 million to AED 87 million and are between 12,404 sq ft and 14,464 sq ft in built up area. The penthouses are priced between AED 139.5 million to AED 153.1 million and are between 24,929 sq ft to 26,598 sq ft. The apartments range from AED 52.1 million to 84.5 million, with sizes covering 6,911 sq ft to 15,177 sq ft.

Launched in 1887, the Raffles legacy is embodied in a collection of hotels, resorts, and residences in locations including Singapore, London, Paris, Maldives, Seychelles and Dubai. The Raffles Residences represent luxury beachside living at its finest. LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty has also opened a retail presence at Raffles the Palm Dubai to preview design options for buyers who can choose from classic to contemporary for their homes. The contemporary designs will be ready within nine months of purchase.

Mark Willis, CEO Turkey, India, Middle East and Africa at Accor commented, "The iconic Raffles Residences on The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai provides the discerning investor exceptional leisure, dining and business facilities, in addition to a world-revered white-glove service, with personalized concierge, chef and valet services ensuring the ultimate luxury living experience. Pairing a world-class luxury hotel brand with a sought-after address, Raffles Residences at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors."

As one of the world's most sought-after real estate locations, the Palm Jumeirah continues to offer attractive investment opportunities, with average prime secondary villa prices climbing 7.62% in Q3 2022 to reach AED 32 million according to data from the Dubai Land Department. The Palm was the number one location for secondary villa and secondary apartment sales in terms of volume in Q3 2022, accounting for some AED 1.17 billion and AED 1.71 billion respectively.

Stephan Hirzel, Senior Global Property Consultant at LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty added, "The Raffles name is synonymous with luxury and glamour, underpinned by a service culture that is truly legendary. The properties listed will provide investors with freehold title of land as a residential villa with no additional tax levied. The Palm Jumeirah continues to account for many of the largest sales volumes on Dubai's prime secondary real estate market as one of the city's most preferred neighborhoods with its stunning views and unlimited dining and leisure facilities."

With the contemporary designs provided by YODEZEEN Architectural and Interior Design Studio, the properties at Raffles Residences feature bespoke lighting, custom kitchens and appliances and designer furniture from Italian brands Minotti, B&B Italia, Giorgetti, Catelan Italia, Turri, Poltrona Frau, Visionnaire, Yael Golden Berg, Opera Contemporary, Casa Milano and Henge, among others.

Homeowners will have access to the resort's leisure and business services, including venues such as the Sola Jazz Lounge, the signature contemporary Japanese restaurant Matagi, the beachfront South Italian restaurant, Piatti by the Beach and the Raffles Patisserie.

The Residences are also home to indoor and outdoor swimming pools and the Cinq Mondes Spa, with 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites, scrub rooms, hammams and a fully equipped gym and yoga classes. Residents can also enjoy a 500-meter private beach front with sand imported from the Maldives further to an 80-seat cinema. Residents can also avail a Raffles Diamond membership with access to the executive lounge. Families can enjoy the Raffles Kids Club.

Owners of the apartments or penthouses will have exclusive à la carte services at their disposal including the Signature Raffles Butler, concierge, babysitting services, florist, valet parking, personal shopper, personal chefs, Raffles in-residence dining, private doctors, personal drivers, event planners, among others. This is further to 24-hour maintenance, buggy service, refrigerated holding areas and turn-down service.

SOURCE LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty