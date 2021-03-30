LuxAI Launches QTrobot for Home, The First-Ever In-Home AI Tutor for Autistic Children

"We are launching the parent version of QTrobot after a highly successful pilot with our beta testers. We are delighted to see we can help parents to continue their children's education during the covid-19 closure of schools", Says Dr. Pouyan Ziafati, CEO of LuxAI. "Following our successful work in research and education, we have gone to great lengths to minimize costs and make this advanced robot as affordable as possible. QTrobot is now available for parents on luxai.com . We are offering the same robot platform and content as the QTrobot professional version which is valued around $10k, to parents from $1,977 for the robot device and $149 per month for ongoing support," added Dr Ziafati.

Jay and Catherine, whose six-year-old boy has autism and has been using QTrobot for over a year say it has changed their lives. "When we first decided to get an educational robot, we were unsure what to expect, but now we are thrilled we decided to get QT. We are able to help our son all year round. Our son has acquired new knowledge and developed new skills. It was QTrobot who showed him how to wave hi, which we could not get him to do before then. We feel very fortunate and grateful to have an educational robot in our home. Without QT, we really wouldn't have much help from anywhere else during the pandemic, and we would be without any answers to help our son. QTrobot is simply a miracle for autistic children and their parents."

QTrobot engages children with meaningful play-based activities based on evidence-based practices such as Applied Behavior Analysis. The expressive robot comes with an endless array of learning programs covering a broad range of skills related to social and emotional wellbeing, and language and cognitive development. Scientific and empirical studies show QTrobot is truly bringing added value to special needs education by improving attention and motivation and reducing anxiety and distraction (ref1, ref2).

"QTrobot is non-judgmental and offers a predictable environment for children to practice and gain confidence with social and communication skills before applying them in real world interactions. What makes QTrobot unique is that it is a child friendly technology that also fully involves the parent in the sessions," says Dr. Aida Nazari, Head of Human-AI Interaction at LuxAI. "The robot creates a triangular interaction with the parents and their child and encourages the children to practice the skills with their parents. This opens the first door toward building skills that can be generalized to real world interactions."

LuxAI has developed a full ecosystem to assist parents in actively participating in their child's education and to further conduct supporting activities to encourage the application of the skills learnt from the robot to new environments. QTrobot package for home includes:

Online support portal with video lessons for parents to effectively assist their child's education through activities both with and without QTrobot. It also includes manuals with extra-curricular activities to help generalize the learnt skills.

Analytics dashboard to help parents in monitoring their child's progress on educational milestones, navigate the educational curriculums and create an individualized learning plan aligned with their child's educational needs.

Monthly support meetings to help parents assess their child's progress and set upcoming goals.

About LuxAI:

LuxAI is an internationally acclaimed science-based company aiming to address the shortage of special education services worldwide. The company is pioneering the development of human-centered intelligent systems to make standard and evidence-based methods of education accessible for children with neurodevelopmental disorders. The flagship product of LuxAI, QTrobot is a platform used by top research institutes and therapy centers in 14 countries around the world and has received several prestigious awards such as the CES 2019 honoree of Tech for a Better World and the 10 Best Ideas of Europe by the European Commission.

Access the full press release and media kit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459268/QTrobot_for_autism.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_Xtvkoaviw

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68aesMHlHUs

Contact:

Dr. Aida Nazarikhorram

CCO & Head of Human-AI Interaction

press@luxai.com

+352-28998265

SOURCE LuxAI