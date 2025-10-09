LuX-Valve Plus Approved for Hong Kong-Macao Medicine and Equipment Connect

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. ("Jenscare" or the "Company") (HKEX: 9877), an innovative medical device company with comprehensive structural heart disease interventional solutions, recently announced that LuX-Valve Plus transjugular tricuspid valve replacement system, the product of its subsidiary Jenscare Scientific (Netherlands) B.V., has been officially approved to be included in the Medical Device Catalog of Hong Kong-Macao Medicine and Equipment Connect, enabling commercial clinical application in designated medical institutions in mainland of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

"Hong Kong-Macao Medicine and Equipment Connect" is a medical innovation policy implemented in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of China, which allows medicines or medical devices that have been purchased and used by public hospitals in Hong Kong and Macao and are urgently needed clinically in mainland to be used in designated medical institutions in mainland of GBA after approval.

LuX-Valve Plus has successfully obtained this approval for commercial clinical application in mainland of GBA by leveraging its extensive successful clinical application experience, outstanding clinical performance, and unique and advanced product design in major countries/regions worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East. Through this access pathway, LuX-Valve Plus is expected to initially meet the urgent and substantial treatment needs of patients suffering from tricuspid regurgitation (TR) in the region.

LuX-Valve Plus is an independently developed transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system designed for patients with severe TR and high surgical risk. TR presents significant unmet clinical needs, particularly in cases involving severely dilated tricuspid annular and complex anatomical structures, where safe and effective treatment options have long been scarce. LuX-Valve Plus features a globally innovative valve design with ventricular-septum anchoring and a self-adaptive anti-leak ring. Delivered via transjugular approach and available in seven sizes (40mm-70mm), it is suitable for patients with TR presenting various anatomical challenges and barely has other treatment options. The product has been successfully implanted worldwide, with follow-up results showing good safety and efficacy profiles. Its technological advancement and clinical value have gained widespread recognition in the international market.

The Company will fully take advantage of this policy opportunity to actively promote commercial implantation of LuX-Valve Plus, accelerate market penetration, and proactively address the substantial unmet clinical needs. It will further accumulate essential experience for the subsequent comprehensive expansion of LuX-Valve Plus in global markets, driving the Company to achieve long-term sustainable revenue growth.