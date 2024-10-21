Luong Quoi Coconut brings Vietnam's National Brand to the global stage

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luong Quoi Coconut is proud to be a part of SIAL Paris 2024, the world's largest food innovation exhibition, and introducing premium coconut products to customers and partners. This event brings together over 7500 exhibitors from 130 countries and regions worldwide to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the food industry, fostering trade connections between producers, distributors, and import-export businesses worldwide. As Vietnam's leading coconut product manufacturer and a proud recipient of the National Brand award for consecutive years, we are honored to represent the country's coconut industry on the global stage. Our commitment to quality has earned us the trust of customers worldwide.

Luong Quoi Coconut brings Vietnam's National Brand to SIAL Paris 2024

SIAL Paris 2024 is a prestigious trade event that attracts a large number of food and beverage suppliers and buyers from around the world. Among thousands of exhibitors from many countries worldwide, Vietcoco proudly presented our booth, introducing high-quality products made from Vietnamese coconut. With a diverse range of coconut products, Vietcoco confidently presents items that are not only healthy but also versatile, pairing well with various dishes and beverages.

According to Euromonitor, after a strong rebound in global food and beverage production value in 2021, the industry's growth rate declined to 1.5% in 2022, primarily hindered by persistent supply chain disruptions and high input costs. Although these challenges persisted in 2023, the industry is projected to recover in the second half of 2024 as businesses adjust to the new normal. Vietcoco's participation in SIAL Paris 2024 positions the company to capitalize on this recovery and expand its global reach.

Moreover, the challenging situation during the pandemic opened up new doors and opportunities for organic food producers to meet consumer demand for healthier, more environmentally friendly products. Recognizing the global market trends and food supply chain dynamics, Vietcoco, a brand of Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd., participated in SIAL Paris 2024, showcasing coconut products made entirely from fresh coconuts using European-standard technology. Our goal is to contribute to shaping global food and beverage trends.

With the mission of bringing high-quality coconut products to consumers, Vietcoco is proud to participate in SIAL Paris 2024 and introduce to customers a wide range of coconut products, including Coconut Water, Coconut Milk Beverage, Coconut Milk, Desiccated Coconut, Toasted Coconut Chips, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, RBD Coconut Oil, Coconut Flour... By using natural ingredients and adhering to strict production processes, Vietcoco ensures that all products are not only of high quality and safe for consumption but also sustainable and environmentally friendly.

After more than 20 years of establishment and development, Vietcoco has affirmed its position as a leading brand in the coconut processing and manufacturing industry, contributing to bringing Vietnamese products to the world stage and affirming the country's agricultural position in the international market. Currently, Vietcoco products are present in more than 65 countries, conquering demanding markets such as the USA, Canada, EU, Australia, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, Middle East, etc. This success is a testament to the superior quality and reputation confirmed through prestigious international certifications such as IFS, BRC, ISO, HACCP, HALAL, KOSHER, etc.

Participating in SIAL Paris 2024, Vietcoco has been showcasing a variety of fresh coconut products and received many positive responses from visitors from many countries around the world. This is an opportunity for Vietcoco to meet and exchange with several partners from many regions around the world, contributing to shaping the future of the food and beverage industry.

