Lundin Mining Publishes 2022 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2022 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

