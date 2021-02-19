Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2020 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 18, 2021 at 20:15 Eastern Time.

Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1–416–342–5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

